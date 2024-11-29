Welcome to another NHL Trade Talk Recap on Nov. 28. Is there any chance Sidney Crosby might be traded? And if he were, could it be to the Maple Leafs? It seems odd, but there is speculation from one mellow analyst that it could happen. Josh Norris was once a keystone of the Ottawa Senators. Is there a chance he could be traded? Nick Suzuki is a rising star with the Montréal Canadiens. What are five fascinating facts about this young captain?

In Toronto Maple Leafs news, is John Tavares negotiating a new salary structure with the Maple Leafs? In addition, is former two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Matt Murray going to be on the move? Could he help solve the Carolina Hurricanes goalie situation? Finally, will the Oilers’ early-season funk push them into a trade for a new blue liner?

Could Sidney Crosby Be the Missing Piece for the Maple Leafs’ Stanley Cup Dreams?

The idea of Sidney Crosby donning a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey has sparked excitement and debate among hockey fans. TSN’s Bryan Hayes recently speculated that Crosby might consider chasing another Stanley Cup with a contender if Pittsburgh launches a rebuild, and Toronto could be a natural fit. The move would instantly bolster the Maple Leafs’ chances of ending their playoff woes, but the financial and logistical hurdles make it a challenging proposition.

Could Toronto pull off a blockbuster trade for one of the NHL’s most iconic players, or is this dream simply too far-fetched to come true?

Is Josh Norris the Next Big Trade Chip for the Ottawa Senators?

The Ottawa Senators are reportedly considering a significant roster shake-up, with Josh Norris emerging as a potential trade candidate. Once viewed as a cornerstone of the franchise, Norris’s injury struggles and inconsistent production have led the Senators to weigh the possibility of moving him to address other needs, particularly on defense. Norris may be the key to unlocking a new chapter for Ottawa with his hefty $7.95 million cap hit and a trade market that could include teams like the Rangers or Penguins.

Could parting ways with Norris be the bold move the Senators need to turn their season around, or will it signal a deeper rebuilding phase?

John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs: Navigating the Complex Extension Talks

As John Tavares’ contract negotiations with the Toronto Maple Leafs heat up, the future of the veteran center remains uncertain. At 34, Tavares is still producing at a high level, but with the team’s tight salary cap, discussions are centered around finding a compromise, potentially involving a deferred payment structure. While comparisons to other veteran contracts suggest a deal in the $6-7 million range, the Maple Leafs must weigh his leadership and mentorship against the need to allocate funds elsewhere, such as for rising star Matthew Knies.

Will Tavares take a financial hit to remain with the team he loves? Or will the cap crunch force the team to explore other options?

Nick Suzuki: The Canadiens’ New Star Center Poised for Greatness

Nick Suzuki is cementing his status as one of the NHL’s brightest young stars, with his leadership and two-way play drawing comparisons to legends like Patrice Bergeron. After a trade from Vegas, Suzuki filled a long-standing gap at the center of Montreal. His chemistry with Cole Caufield caused many to believe that the duo could lead the Canadiens back to championship contention.

Can Suzuki not only live up to the Bergeron comparisons but surpass them to become the centerpiece of a new Canadiens dynasty?

Matt Murray: The Maple Leafs’ Hidden Trade Chip in Goalie Depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs have quietly built impressive goalie depth, with Matt Murray’s resurgence in the AHL offering potential trade value. Once an elite goaltender with two Stanley Cups, Murray is now regaining form after hip surgery. His strong play could make him a valuable asset for teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, who are currently struggling with injuries in the net.

Could Matt Murray be the key to solving Carolina’s goalie crisis while providing the Maple Leafs with future assets?

Patience Running Thin: Will the Oilers Be Forced Into an Early Trade?

The Edmonton Oilers are navigating a rocky start to the season, but insider Frank Seravalli suggests that time may soon run out of patience. As the team struggles to separate itself from its divisional rivals, pressure is mounting to make a trade, particularly on the blue line.

Could the Oilers’ need to secure a playoff spot sooner than expected force them into making a deal earlier than planned, or will their patience ultimately pay off?

Other NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 28 Stories

