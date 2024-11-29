Rangers Explore Trade Market, Eye J.T. Miller Amid Team Turmoil

The New York Rangers are navigating a rocky stretch, with GM Chris Drury signaling his intent to shake up the roster when he sent out a memo to every NHL franchise saying he was open to making trades. Among the most intriguing developments is the Rangers’ reported interest in reacquiring Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, as revealed by The Athletic. It’s a trade rumor that comes out of nowhere and includes incredibly intriguing timing.

Peter Baugh and Arthur Staple write:

A league source said the Rangers recently inquired with the Canucks about J.T. Miller, who is currently on an indefinite leave of absence. Miller was a 2011 first-round pick by the Rangers and has been coveted by Drury before — the Rangers were after Miller before the 2021-22 trade deadline, but wouldn’t include Braden Schneider in a deal. Miller then signed a seven-year extension worth $8-million a year, pulling him off the market.

Despite Miller’s contract and current leave status, Drury reportedly inquired about his availability. The assumption here is that there weren’t serious trade talks, but more a checkup to see how he’s doing and if the Canucks would have any interest in moving Miller once he returns.

It would be a complicated trade unless the Rangers were open to swapping him for a player like Mika Zibanejad. Even then, Zibanejad holds a full no-move clause. So does Miller.

If Miller Is on Their Radar, the Rangers Aren’t Bluffing About a Major Shakeup

Drury’s potential pursuit of Miller suggests that Drury’s memo to 31 other teams wasn’t just a motivational tactic. If he’s out there checking on star players, the assumption is that Drury isn’t bluffing. The Rangers a reeling and Drury is trying to put a stop to it. In that regard, chasing Miller is a bit of a headscratcher.

J.T. Miller Canucks Rangers Trade talk

There’s no timeline for his return, so he’s not exactly the type of player who can help the Rangers’ core snap a four-game skid. Drury’s focus on bolstering offensive and defensive depth is clear, but he must be thinking beyond the immediate impact and into the next several seasons.

Regardless, news that Drury is poking around on a player like Miller suggests he’s willing to take bold steps.

