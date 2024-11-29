Rangers Explore Trade Market, Eye J.T. Miller Amid Team Turmoil

The New York Rangers are navigating a rocky stretch, with GM Chris Drury signaling his intent to shake up the roster when he sent out a memo to every NHL franchise saying he was open to making trades. Among the most intriguing developments is the Rangers’ reported interest in reacquiring Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, as revealed by The Athletic. It’s a trade rumor that comes out of nowhere and includes incredibly intriguing timing.
Peter Baugh and Arthur Staple write:
A league source said the Rangers recently inquired with the Canucks about J.T. Miller, who is currently on an indefinite leave of absence. Miller was a 2011 first-round pick by the Rangers and has been coveted by Drury before — the Rangers were after Miller before the 2021-22 trade deadline, but wouldn’t include Braden Schneider in a deal. Miller then signed a seven-year extension worth $8-million a year, pulling him off the market.
Despite Miller’s contract and current leave status, Drury reportedly inquired about his availability. The assumption here is that there weren’t serious trade talks, but more a checkup to see how he’s doing and if the Canucks would have any interest in moving Miller once he returns.
It would be a complicated trade unless the Rangers were open to swapping him for a player like Mika Zibanejad. Even then, Zibanejad holds a full no-move clause. So does Miller.
If Miller Is on Their Radar, the Rangers Aren’t Bluffing About a Major Shakeup
Drury’s potential pursuit of Miller suggests that Drury’s memo to 31 other teams wasn’t just a motivational tactic. If he’s out there checking on star players, the assumption is that Drury isn’t bluffing. The Rangers a reeling and Drury is trying to put a stop to it. In that regard, chasing Miller is a bit of a headscratcher.
There’s no timeline for his return, so he’s not exactly the type of player who can help the Rangers’ core snap a four-game skid. Drury’s focus on bolstering offensive and defensive depth is clear, but he must be thinking beyond the immediate impact and into the next several seasons.
Regardless, news that Drury is poking around on a player like Miller suggests he’s willing to take bold steps.
Next: Can Canadiens Surprising Promotion Unlock Newhook’s Potential?
More News
-
New York Rangers/ 2 hours ago
Rangers Explore Trade Market, Eye J.T. Miller Amid Team Turmoil
A report is surfacing that the New York Rangers recently reached out to the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Offer Unexpected Injury Development on Zach Hyman
The Edmonton Oilers revealed that Zach Hyman will travel on the road trip when...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 hours ago
Flyers Exploring Trade Options for Center to Fix Michkov Problem
The Philadelphia Flyers want to upgrade their center depth in trade and find a...
-
New York Rangers/ 5 hours ago
Kaapo Kakko Trade Rumors Resurface Amid Rebound Season
Darren Dreger reports that the New York Rangers are looking at a Kaapo Kakko...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 6 hours ago
Marek: Sabres Could Be “Nudged” Into Unwanted Trade with Oilers
Could the Buffalo Sabres be nudged into trading players like Bowen Byram or Owen...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Cap Complication Could Push Marner’s Ask Above Matthews’ AAV
The Maple Leafs aim to re-sign Mitch Marner, but negotiations could hit a snag...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers Could Be Forced into Early Trade, Says NHL Insider
The Edmonton Oilers would prefer to be patient with the trade market, but they...
-
Calgary Flames/ 22 hours ago
One Thing Each Canadian NHL Team Should Be Thankful For
Thanksgiving is a US holiday also celebrated in Canada. What is something each Canadian...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 22 hours ago
Insider: Rantanen Huge Offer in Free Agency Means Trouble for Avs
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun notes that Mikko Rantanen believes he'll get a huge offer...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canucks Face Tough Call After Hronek Injury Update: Trade or No?
With Filip Hronek sidelined, the Vancouver Canucks face questions on defense. Will they make...