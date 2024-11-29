Kaapo Kakko Trade Rumors Resurface Amid Rebound Season

New York Rangers winger Kaapo Kakko is back in the trade rumor spotlight. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that the 23-year-old’s name has been circulating again, with the Rangers potentially exploring a move if they receive a return that aligns with their needs. Kakko, who signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract this offseason, is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights in July.
“If they’re trading out pieces like that, then the return is going to have to be exactly what the Rangers are looking for,” Dreger said on Thursday. Dreger said that teams are swirling around the Rangers, particularly after the memo went out they are open for business.
For Kakko, who is reportedly seeking a fresh start, a move could provide an opportunity to realize his potential as a reliable two-way forward capable of producing 50–60 points per season. As the Rangers evaluate their options, Kakko’s availability—alongside reports linking Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba to trade discussions—adds intrigue to the possibility of a blockbuster deal.
Rangers Aren’t Going to Give Kakko Away in Any Trade
Kakko’s ability to play center in recent games adds versatility to his skill set, further boosting his trade value. Not to mention, for all the speculation that the Rangers are upset with players not playing up to expectations this season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic recently noted the team’s satisfaction with Kakko and other young players.
Drafted second overall in 2019, Kakko’s NHL journey has seen its ups and downs. Injuries and inconsistency have slowed his progress, but this season has been a turning point. Playing on the Rangers’ gritty third line alongside Filip Chytil and Will Cuylle, Kakko has amassed three goals and eight assists through 21 games. His +13 rating ranks in the top 20 in the NHL, reflecting his defensive growth and effectiveness at even strength.
With several teams reportedly interested, the trade chatter around Kakko will be worth watching as the season progresses.
