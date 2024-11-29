Insider: Tavares Deal with Maple Leafs’ Hinges on Bottom-Line AAV

TSN’s Darren Dreger was a guest on First Up Friday and was asked about the report that the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward John Tavares are working on an extension. It was Dreger’s colleague Chris Johnston who reported that several options were on the table, including a deferred salary deal that would see Tavares make less per season while playing and more when his contract was done.
Dreger didn’t confirm or deny that there were extensive conversations in that regard, but he did note that the Leafs were going to have to get creative because they’ve likely got a bottom-line AAV figure they can afford and don’t want to exceed.
This morning on #FirstUp, @DarrenDreger joined the show to share how he thinks the negotiations between #LeafsForever and John Tavares will play out.— First Up (@FirstUp1050) November 29, 2024
Listen to Dreger's full interview HERE: https://t.co/pOkHfe4TWB pic.twitter.com/rA8wdtMjkI
Dreger explained:
“The bottom line is going to be, you know, what’s a fair number? What is that fair AAV? I don’t think it can be $5 million. I think it has to be below that. And if you’re Tavares, maybe you are, you know, looking at it and thinking, ‘Well, I just put up big numbers, and I feel really, really good. I think I’ve got at least two more years of that in me.’ Then it becomes more of a negotiation of creativity.”
The Maple Leafs Want to Hang Onto Tavares
Dreger added that the Maple Leafs want to keep Tavares in the mix for several reasons. He’s a “good guy to have in the community, he’s great in the room, and he produces on a game-in and game-out basis.” Still, Dreger says that it’s only worth so much and the Maple Leafs simply can’t afford to go beyond $5 million.
Dreger noted, “But I don’t think they can have him making $5 million. It’s got to be less than that. How do you get there? That’s going to be the challenge.”
Next: Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Confirms Big News on Injury Return
More News
-
Nashville Predators/ 28 minutes ago
A Frustrated Stamkos “Has Some Thoughts” on Predators Scoring Woes
A frustrated Steven Stamkos called out his Nashville Predators teammates for their lack of...
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Insider: Tavares Deal with Maple Leafs’ Hinges on Bottom-Line AAV
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to keep John Tavares, one insider says they...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 hours ago
3 Teams Calling Canucks to Talk Trade for Shunned Hoglander
The Capitals, Penguins, and Blue Jackets are reportedly interested in acquiring Canucks winger Nils...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 hours ago
Flames and Blue Jackets Set For Emotional Couple of Games
The Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets will faceoff for the first time since...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 hours ago
Insider Talks Accuracy of Imminent Kadri Trade from Flames
Sportsnet's Eric Francis was asked about how accurate Nazem Kadri trade rumors out of...
-
New York Rangers/ 7 hours ago
Rangers Explore Trade Market, Eye J.T. Miller Amid Team Turmoil
A report is surfacing that the New York Rangers recently reached out to the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Offer Unexpected Injury Development on Zach Hyman
The Edmonton Oilers revealed that Zach Hyman will travel on the road trip when...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 9 hours ago
Flyers Exploring Trade Options for Center to Fix Michkov Problem
The Philadelphia Flyers want to upgrade their center depth in trade and find a...
-
New York Rangers/ 10 hours ago
Kaapo Kakko Trade Rumors Resurface Amid Rebound Season
Darren Dreger reports that the New York Rangers are looking at a Kaapo Kakko...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 11 hours ago
Marek: Sabres Could Be “Nudged” Into Unwanted Trade with Oilers
Could the Buffalo Sabres be nudged into trading players like Bowen Byram or Owen...