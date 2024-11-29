3 Teams Calling Canucks to Talk Trade for Shunned Hoglander

Nils Hoglander, the Vancouver Canucks’ 23-year-old winger, is reportedly attracting trade interest from the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets, according to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. This report came just minutes before the Canucks took on and beat the Buffalo Sabres, with Hoglander playing a season-low.

Hoglander has struggled to replicate last season’s breakout performance, where he notched a career-high 24 goals, despite primarily playing fourth-line minutes. This season, he has managed only five points through 21 games and has seen his ice time dwindle under head coach Rick Tocchet. Hoglander logged just 6:28 in a recent game against the Sabres, a strong indication that he’s officially in the coach’s doghouse and it might be time to move on.

Rick Dhaliwal tweeted, “It’s time to move him. Clearly Tochett has no time for him.” He also said yesterday on his show that both sides wanted to work things out and the agent had talked to the team, but no trade has specifically been requested. However, much like Andrei Kuzmenko before him. Hoglander seems to be in no-man’s land and with teams interested, a trade feels likely.

Hoglander is a Player Teams Will Be Interested In

Despite his current struggles, Hoglander remains an appealing trade target due to his affordability and upside. The Canucks drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, and while his $1.1 million cap hit is team-friendly this year, he signed a three-year, $9 million extension in October that begins in 2025-26, offering cost certainty for potential suitors.

Weekes noted on social media that Hoglander’s skill and speed make him an intriguing option for teams looking to bolster their offensive depth. The Capitals, Penguins, and Blue Jackets are reportedly among the clubs exploring the possibility of acquiring the Swedish forward.

With limited opportunities under Tocchet and mounting interest from other teams, a change of scenery could benefit both Hoglander and the Canucks. Moving him would allow Vancouver to focus on players better suited to Tocchet’s system while giving Hoglander a fresh start to rediscover his scoring touch.

As speculation grows, Hoglander’s name is one to watch as the trade market heats up. It’s not clear what these three teams are offering, but out of Columbus, it might make sense to factor David Jiricek into the equation.

