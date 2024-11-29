3 Teams Calling Canucks to Talk Trade for Shunned Hoglander

Nils Hoglander, the Vancouver Canucks’ 23-year-old winger, is reportedly attracting trade interest from the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets, according to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. This report came just minutes before the Canucks took on and beat the Buffalo Sabres, with Hoglander playing a season-low.
Hoglander has struggled to replicate last season’s breakout performance, where he notched a career-high 24 goals, despite primarily playing fourth-line minutes. This season, he has managed only five points through 21 games and has seen his ice time dwindle under head coach Rick Tocchet. Hoglander logged just 6:28 in a recent game against the Sabres, a strong indication that he’s officially in the coach’s doghouse and it might be time to move on.
Rick Dhaliwal tweeted, “It’s time to move him. Clearly Tochett has no time for him.” He also said yesterday on his show that both sides wanted to work things out and the agent had talked to the team, but no trade has specifically been requested. However, much like Andrei Kuzmenko before him. Hoglander seems to be in no-man’s land and with teams interested, a trade feels likely.
Hoglander is a Player Teams Will Be Interested In
Despite his current struggles, Hoglander remains an appealing trade target due to his affordability and upside. The Canucks drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, and while his $1.1 million cap hit is team-friendly this year, he signed a three-year, $9 million extension in October that begins in 2025-26, offering cost certainty for potential suitors.
Weekes noted on social media that Hoglander’s skill and speed make him an intriguing option for teams looking to bolster their offensive depth. The Capitals, Penguins, and Blue Jackets are reportedly among the clubs exploring the possibility of acquiring the Swedish forward.
With limited opportunities under Tocchet and mounting interest from other teams, a change of scenery could benefit both Hoglander and the Canucks. Moving him would allow Vancouver to focus on players better suited to Tocchet’s system while giving Hoglander a fresh start to rediscover his scoring touch.
As speculation grows, Hoglander’s name is one to watch as the trade market heats up. It’s not clear what these three teams are offering, but out of Columbus, it might make sense to factor David Jiricek into the equation.
Next: Flames and Blue Jackets Set For Emotional Couple of Games
More News
-
Nashville Predators/ 28 minutes ago
A Frustrated Stamkos “Has Some Thoughts” on Predators Scoring Woes
A frustrated Steven Stamkos called out his Nashville Predators teammates for their lack of...
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Insider: Tavares Deal with Maple Leafs’ Hinges on Bottom-Line AAV
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to keep John Tavares, one insider says they...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 hours ago
3 Teams Calling Canucks to Talk Trade for Shunned Hoglander
The Capitals, Penguins, and Blue Jackets are reportedly interested in acquiring Canucks winger Nils...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 hours ago
Flames and Blue Jackets Set For Emotional Couple of Games
The Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets will faceoff for the first time since...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 hours ago
Insider Talks Accuracy of Imminent Kadri Trade from Flames
Sportsnet's Eric Francis was asked about how accurate Nazem Kadri trade rumors out of...
-
New York Rangers/ 7 hours ago
Rangers Explore Trade Market, Eye J.T. Miller Amid Team Turmoil
A report is surfacing that the New York Rangers recently reached out to the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Offer Unexpected Injury Development on Zach Hyman
The Edmonton Oilers revealed that Zach Hyman will travel on the road trip when...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 9 hours ago
Flyers Exploring Trade Options for Center to Fix Michkov Problem
The Philadelphia Flyers want to upgrade their center depth in trade and find a...
-
New York Rangers/ 10 hours ago
Kaapo Kakko Trade Rumors Resurface Amid Rebound Season
Darren Dreger reports that the New York Rangers are looking at a Kaapo Kakko...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 11 hours ago
Marek: Sabres Could Be “Nudged” Into Unwanted Trade with Oilers
Could the Buffalo Sabres be nudged into trading players like Bowen Byram or Owen...