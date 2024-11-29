Insider Talks Accuracy of Imminent Kadri Trade from Flames

When Nazem Kadri signed with the Calgary Flames, it wasn’t expected that insiders and fans would be talking about trading him just a couple of seasons into his tenure. But, his name has been in the rumor mill and Sportsnet’s Eric Francis was asked if there is any truth to the trade rumors surrounding the forward.

While appearing on the FAN Hockey Show, Francis noted, that Kadri didn’t get off to a great start. “I think a lot of people said, ‘Well that’s an untradable contract, kind of like they talk about Jonathan Huberdeau‘s contract. I don’t I don’t agree with that anymore.”

Francis added:

“I don’t think there’s a team in the league that wouldn’t love to have him as maybe their second-line center. I mean that’s what helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup, so you know I think the Flames would consider it if the right deal came along, but I don’t think they’re shopping right now.”

Francis added that it’s not something the Flames are really thinking is going to happen any time soon, but, “Never say never in that regard.”

One of the things the Flames like about Kadri is that he’s just he’s been so good with the youngsters. They credit him largely for helping Connor Zary and Martin Pospisl. Both have become everyday NHLers, and against all odds. “Nobody saw them on the Flames radar,” said Francis. He added that they were both early-season call-ups who stuck and are now almost cornerstone pieces to this franchise. Kadri was the one who had them on his line all year long and he’s taking a real ownership.

If the Flames do try to move Kadri, it is important to note that he does have a no-move. Even though a lot of teams would like him and might be open to taking on his $7 million cap hit, there is a lot to consider from both sides. The Flames do have salary retention slots open, but that’s a long deal to agree to retain salary on.

Has Kadri Hinted He Wants to Leave the Flames?

Kadri is playing a very prominent role, but not necessarily on a contender. When he signed with the team, he was expecting they would compete. This season has seen the team get off to a solid start, but is it enough?



Francis said he posed that question to Kadri and noted, “…you didn’t sign up for this. Are you still interested in being part of this?” Kadri gave the right response by squashing talk of a possible exit. He’a also shown with his play and his actions that he has no desire to quit on this team.

That said, if the Flames come to him and say they really want to move on because it’s not a fit here, both sides may work together to get something done.

