Steven Stamkos was clearly frustrated following the Nashville Predators’ 3-2 overtime loss to his former team. Losing to the Tampa Bay Lighting likely stings in general, but to admit they can’t win because an offensively loaded team isn’t scoring probably hurts even more. Stamkos was asked about the Predators scoring slump and held back, saying only, “I have some thoughts on that…”

“I don’t even know what to say,” he noted. He called it frustrating because “that was a game that was winnable for us.” He added, “…like I said, you got guys that can put the puck in the net, for sure, but we need to find ways to generate, you know getting open, and guys seeing things and guys finding seams. It’s tough. The hardest thing to do in the NHL is score goals.”

“Obviously, we’ve got guys that have done it. It’s a little different this year, you’re in a funk. You try to find ways, we’re not gonna quit here, but we need to find a way, myself included.”

He went on to say that it’s disappointing when guys who get into a funk don’t work hard to get themselves out of it. They can’t afford to stop skating or working hard and if he asked the rhetorical question, ‘If you’re not scoring, what else are you bringing to the game to help us win?’

This isn’t likely what Stamkos thought he was signing up for when he joined the Predators in free agency. Just a few short weeks into his tenure with the club, there has already been talk of a rebuild and moving pieces because the club is off to a 7-12-5 start.

As he said, he’s not about to quit, but this can’t be how he envisioned things starting out.

