Jeff Skinner Playing Solid Defense to Earn More Time with Oilers

Jeff Skinner’s tenure with the Edmonton Oilers hasn’t gone exactly as planned, but his recent performances suggest he’s determined to carve out a bigger role for himself. While known primarily for his offensive skill, Skinner has stepped up his defensive game in recent games, making key backchecks and saving at least two goals with his efforts.

Video courtesy of @seanpangs.

Jeff Skinner is hinting to Knoblauch that he doesn't want to watch games from the press box anymore with his strong defensive play as of late- some great back checks since the Red Wings game: pic.twitter.com/hJBYkkOU4S — seanpangs (@seanpangs) February 5, 2025

In the Oilers’ recent game against the St. Louis Blues, Skinner played just 7:27 through the first two periods—third least among forwards. He played 11:04 by the time the game was said and done. His limited ice time could indicate that head coach Kris Knoblauch is still assessing where he fits best in the lineup. However, Skinner’s recent play suggests he’s trying to send a message to his coach. He’s showing that he’s capable of making defensive stops and while two excellent backchecks might not mean a completely new player, Skinner might be realizing that he’s got to find new ways to contribute.

With the Oilers, Skinner Can Be More Than Just Goal-Scoring

Since the start of January, Skinner has a 63% expected goals percentage (xG%), which means he making good use of limited minutes. What might get overlooked is that he’s only been on the ice for two goals against in over 105 minutes of play. Skinner has quietly played a very solid defensive style of hockey.

Jeff Skinner Oilers NHL Trade Talk

Fans and media have started to take notice, but is the coach? Some believe Knoblauch has whatever the opposite is of a soft spot for Skinner. It seems like every time Skinner plays well or scores, he’s in the press box the next game as a healthy scratch. Even when he does what is expected of him, his minutes are limited. No one seems to know why.

Skinner’s continued effort to be a professional through all of this is, quite frankly, impressive. He doesn’t complain or whine, he just does what he can with the opportunities given. If he continues this trend, the hope is that he’ll earn more ice time and a potential promotion within the lineup.

For a player looking to solidify his place on this Oilers team, there’s not much more a coach can ask for. It’s taken some time for Skinner to realize his old game might not work with this roster. As a result, he’s starting to keep elements of what made him a solid scorer but add new useful dimensions.

That’s got to be worth something.

