Canadiens News & Rumors: Montembeault, Armia & Evans

On Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens ended a five-game losing streak with a hard-fought 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks. Joel Armia’s short-handed goal with 4:04 remaining in the third period was the game-winner, lifting Montreal to their first win in six games. Now, can the Habs get some traction back?



Several Canadiens players jumped to the pump in last night’s game. Joel Armia, who will soon be on Team Finland for the 4 Nations Face-Off, scored his 10th goal of the season with an assist from Jake Evans. Alex Newhook added a goal and an assist, while Kirby Dach put up two assists. Brendan Gallagher added a power-play goal early in the third period to put the Canadiens ahead 3-2.



Goaltender Sam Montembeault will represent Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was solid between the pipes, stopping 27 shots to help his team win. The Canadiens (25-23-5) will face the tough Los Angeles Kings tonight. Can they rebuild some lost momentum with last night’s win?

Sam Montembeault Strong in 4-3 Win Over Sharks

Sam Montembeault played a key role in the Canadiens’ 4-3 victory over the Sharks, stopping 27 of 30 shots. Despite allowing two one-goal leads to slip away, Montembeault hung in there and made Joel Armia’s late third-period shorthanded goal stand as the game-winner. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the 28-year-old goaltender, who had given up 10 goals in his previous three starts.

Montembeault’s performance improves his season record to 18-19-3, with a 2.99 GAA and .898 save percentage across 40 appearances. With the Canadiens set to face the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, Montembeault will likely be given a rest, with Jakub Dobes expected to start.

Joel Armia Scores Another Shorthanded Goal

Joel Armia scored a crucial shorthanded goal in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Sharks, helping the Canadiens snap a losing streak. The 31-year-old winger now has two shorthanded goals in the first two games of February. Armia was moved to the third line for the game as part of some lineup adjustments, and he responded with his 10th goal of the season.

In 53 games, Armia has now put up 24 points, including three on the power play and three shorthanded. His all-around play has been an asset for the Canadiens this season. Even better, his recent scoring has been a welcome boost for the team.

Jake Evans assisted on Joel Armia’s goal last night.

Canadiens Evans Gets Shorthanded Assist the Sharks

Evans’ shorthanded assist in the 4-3 win set up Armia’s game-winner. This marked the second game in a row where Evans fed Armia for a shorthanded score. The two have a strong special-team chemistry. With two points in February already, Evans has matched his total from January. He continues to be an impactful defensive forward for the Canadiens.

Through 53 games this season, the 28-year-old has accumulated 11 goals, 16 assists, and 52 shots on net. Evans ranks in a four-way tie for first in the NHL with six shorthanded points. He joins Florida’s Sam Reinhart and Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel in that area. His solid two-way play and special teams contributions remain vital for Montreal.

