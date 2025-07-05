NHL Weekend Buzz: Sharks Trade Talk, Leafs Latest, Flames Rumors

As the offseason rolls on, several NHL teams remain active in trade discussions, with the San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Calgary Flames all exploring significant roster moves. What is happening with Bowen Byram? Are the Leafs involved in trade discussions? Were the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights close to making a deal?

San Jose Sharks Not Done Making Moves

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the San Jose Sharks are still looking to add a top-six winger and are open to moving out a defenseman to make that happen. Defenseman Mario Ferraro has emerged as a trade chip, with the Sharks also reportedly making Timothy Liljegren and Henry Thrun available. While San Jose has been linked to Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram, Pagnotta notes the Sharks now appear to be “on the outside looking in” of those sweepstakes.

The Latest On Byram Buzz

The Byram situation remains fluid, with conflicting reports about the likelihood of an offer sheet. TSN’s Darren Dreger suggested that a trade could be the more likely outcome, indicating that the maximum value for Byram might be realized now while interest is high. Dreger also mentioned that multiple Western Conference teams, including the Los Angeles Kings, Calgary Flames, and St. Louis Blues, are vying for Byram, with the Blues considered the most aggressive pursuers.

However, there are conflicting reports on the threat of an offer sheet. Frank Seravalli downplayed the offer sheet speculation, questioning whether any team, including cap-rich Buffalo, would actually pull the trigger. Others have said it’s a real possibility.

Maple Leafs Trade Speculation

The Toronto Maple Leafs are generating plenty of chatter of their own. While speculation has swirled around the possibility of a high-profile move involving Morgan Rielly, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos believes the Leafs have likely had preliminary discussions with Rielly’s camp but doesn’t see a trade materializing “right now.”

Similarly, Pagnotta shot down the idea of the Leafs parting with defenseman Brandon Carlo, saying he’d be “a little bit surprised” if that happened.

The Leafs have also been linked to scoring help, with Pagnotta revealing that Toronto checked in on St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou, although nothing substantial came from those talks. The Kyrou trade talks reached a fever pitch when he was linked to the Canadiens, but all of that has since calmed down.

Another name the Leafs may consider is Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues, though that, too, remains in the speculative stage.

Flames and Golden Knights Carryover

Elliotte Friedman reports that the Flames and Vegas Golden Knights nearly pulled off a deal involving defenseman Nic Hague, with Vegas originally targeting Rasmus Andersson instead. While that trade didn’t materialize, The Fourth Period reports that Calgary remains engaged in discussions with both Vegas and Dallas over Andersson’s future.

As for veteran center Nazem Kadri, there has been ongoing debate about his availability. Dreger suggested that while Kadri isn’t currently available, that could change as the season progresses. Chris Johnston, however, poured cold water on those rumors for now, indicating that there’s no real traction regarding Kadri at this time. Toronto, Kadri’s former team, would reportedly have interest if he were to hit the market closer to the trade deadline.

As for whatever happened with the tampering allegations between the Leafs and Golden Knights over Mitch Marner, Johnston believes it was unlikely any punishment was going to arise from those claims.

