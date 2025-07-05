Insider Teases Sidney Crosby Could Be Moved After Olympics

Could Sidney Crosby’s tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins be nearing its end? According to Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos, the idea of Crosby finishing his career elsewhere is becoming more realistic. Suggesting he doesn’t see anything happening right away, he noted, when asked if it was true or false, that Crosby would be playing in another NHL uniform this coming season.

During a recent discussion on Sportsnet 590 The FAN with Justin Bourne and Sam McKee, Kypreos hinted that the Penguins and their longtime captain may be heading for a split sooner rather than later. While Crosby recently signed a three-year extension worth $8.7 million per season, the direction of the Penguins’ franchise appears to be shifting away from immediate contention. “He is too good right now to just be a babysitter for the next three years,” said Kypreos.

This, despite the fact that Crosby and the Penguins have shut down trade rumors at every turn.

Penguins’ Actions Don’t Match Their Words Regarding Crosby

With Pittsburgh selling off assets and showing signs of committing to a rebuild, Kypreos questioned whether Crosby—a player who has given everything to the franchise—should be expected to retire and never be in a competitive playoff situation again.

Kypreos even suggested the odds Crosby is moved are changing by the week. The Penguins have done little to improve their roster and many insiders believe the club is going to intentionally tank this season. As much as it would help the team to draft Gavin McKenna, there’s no guarantee they win the lottery or that McKenna and Crosby together make a difference in the one season Crosby would have left by the time the rookie reaches the NHL.

Should Crosby decide it’s time for a change, the decision would ultimately rest in his hands, with the Penguins likely to honor his choice of destination.

Where Would Crosby Wind Up?

The Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche emerged as two logical landing spots in the conversation. Montreal would provide a homecoming of sorts for the Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native, while Colorado could offer a legitimate shot at another championship. Even the Canadiens are being pegged as a team of the future, one that could be competitive in Crosby’s final two seasons under contract.

No one would question Crosby’s loyalty. He stayed true to the franchise, but as the Penguins eye a rebuild, the 2026 trade deadline could be the crossroads.

