

With the Vancouver Canucks trading away J.T. Miller last week, two big questions now hang over the team. First, will the drama in the locker room settle down without him? Second, can the team win without him?

Miller might have been irritatingly vocal to some, but he also wasn’t afraid to stand up and be a leader. Does his departure smooth things out, or does it leave a void? And, as asked already, can this team win without him?

Quinn Hughes Is the Leader Now, But What About Elias Pettersson?

While Quinn Hughes remains the captain, key skater, and team leader, uncertainty surrounds Elias Pettersson. Pettersson is an elite scorer and a skilled player, but what else does he have going for him? There’s some speculation that his game reflected his state of mind, which was down. Was he dialing it in? Was his game a bit “pouty?”

Can Pettersson step up and lead this team into the postseason? The jury’s still out on whether he can and will rise to the occasion to become the on-ice force the Canucks need. With the pressure now on the remaining core players, only time will tell if they can succeed in the absence of Miller.

Gazdic Believes There’s Now Added Pressure for the Canucks

Quinn Hughes of the Canucks needs trade deadline help.

Luke Gazdic joined the FAN Hockey Show to discuss the Canucks’ situation after trading away Miller. He emphasized the added pressure on the players to perform now that the off-ice drama appears to have been exorcised. Gazdic believes that the remaining Canucks’ roster is on the spot. The responsibility for winning falls squarely on the team to improve without any distractions that Miller’s presence might have created in the locker room.



Perhaps, but other things are going on with the team. Although Thatcher Demko looked like the goalie of old by shutting out the Colorado Avalanche last night, thinking that the team could continue to play that well without Hughes in the lineup is wishful thinking. The discussion turned to Hughes’ lingering injury, which would be a problem if he couldn’t return.

Gazdic questioned if the star defenseman could play in the upcoming Four Nations tournament. He suggested that if he doesn’t return soon, it could add even more pressure on the Canucks. Gazdic noted the team’s recent win but stressed that Hughes’ health is crucial to their success.

The Bottom Line: It’s Fish or Cut Bait for the Canucks

With the trade of Miller, Gazdic believes the Canucks no longer have any excuses for not failing to win. “Now there’s no excuses,” he challenged. “The guy everyone thought might have been a problem is gone, so now it’s on the players to perform.”

Gazdic also pointed out that with Miller gone and Hughes’ injury nagging the team, other players must step up. This is when they can show what they’re made of to embrace the added pressure. Gazdic sees this as a chance for others to emerge, with extra ice time and leadership responsibilities potentially carving out “diamonds” from within the roster.

Related: Miller Clear Winner of Canucks Trade, Pettersson the Scapegoat