Evan Bouchard’s Alarming Turnover Rate for Oilers Sparks Debate

As polarizing a player as there is on the Edmonton Oilers roster, Evan Bouchard continues to prove he’s among the NHL’s elite defensemen. There is a contingent of fans who see Bouchard’s ten-bell turnovers and are quick to harp on his overall play. But the numbers tell a different story, and he has found a few supporters who are pleading his case.

Bouchard sits 7th in scoring among all blueliners. That won’t come as a surprise to most fans — other than maybe some thought he’d have more power-play goals. What might surprise Bouchard’s detractors is the discussion surrounding his defensive play—specifically his turnover rate. Some of his turnovers are alarming, but as a whole, he has a lot fewer of them than people might think.

Common Bouchard Narrative Is That He’s Terrible Defensively

One of the things that gets said a lot is that Bouchard is a turnover machine. While his gaffes have proven costly, statistical analysis paints a different picture.

Evan Bouchard had a pair of assists last night and sits 7th in scoring amongst defencemen. He ranks top-5 in a number of key areas including puck possession, scoring chances, completing outlet passes and how often he turns the puck over relative to how often he has it. https://t.co/og3bTXZKJd pic.twitter.com/dn96FMUVVk — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) February 5, 2025

According to Mike Kelly of the NHL Network, Bouchard ranks among the top five defensemen in the league regarding puck possession and controlled zone exits. He also maintains one of the lowest turnover rates relative to his time of possession. Quinn Hughes ranks first (and by a lot), but Bouchard’s numbers are elite. This directly contradicts the perception that he frequently gives the puck away.

The problem for Bouchard is that his turnovers, as infrequently as he makes them, are memorable. For all the high-end, skilled, and clean plays he makes throughout a game, it’s the blatant errors that people seem to remember. His ability to generate offensive chances has come to be taken for granted. His controlled time of possession often gets overlooked. His few but costly errors are what naysayers harp on.

What Do The Oilers See In Bouchard?

The debate between the traditional eye test and advanced analytics will continue. For the Oilers, what matters is what they see in Bouchard, particularly as news of the new salary cap estimates is delivered to teams.

Evan Bouchard is actually an elite defenseman when it comes to turnover rates

Do they see what the numbers suggest, which is that Bouchard is far from a defensive liability? Do they see a player who frustrates them to no end as he does fans when he makes the turnovers he does make or fails to get back? Most importantly, do they see a player that needs to be bridged to know more or a player they can lock in long-term as the salary cap rises and feel comfortable about their decision?

Bouchard is an elite defenseman, and the numbers back it up. But, as Paul Coffey said of Bouchard, “He’s growing, and he’s only going to get better. Once he figures it out between his ears, he’ll be even better.”

