NHL News
Canadiens Reward Rookie Goaltender with Two-Year Contract
The Montreal Canadiens have locked up promising young netminder Jakub Dobeš, agreeing to terms on a two-year, one-way contract worth $965,000 annually. The deal brings the 24-year-old Czech goaltender back on a fair deal after a strong rookie season. It also gives the Canadiens a strong one-two punch in net between Dobes and Sam Montembeault.
Pen to paper! The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way contract with goalie Jakub Dobes.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 6, 2025
News release ↓ #GoHabsGo | Montblanc Boutique Montréalhttps://t.co/jGwZPXzSXq
Dobeš, a fifth-round pick in 2020 (136th overall), posted a 7-4-3 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage over 16 games in 2024-25. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound netminder was even called into action during the playoffs, appearing in three games after an injury to Sam Montembeault, finishing with a 1-2 record. He posted a .291 save percentage.
Canadiens Well Positioned in Goal
With this signing, Montreal appears well-positioned in goal for the foreseeable future, with Dobeš and Montembeault providing a strong tandem. Both are young, and the team has Kappo Kahkonen under contract for one additional season, as well.
Dobeš will remain a restricted free agent when the new deal expires.
The one-way nature of the contract ensures Dobeš earns the same salary whether he plays in the NHL or AHL, and he’s likely to receive this compensation in both leagues this coming season.
The Canadiens are looking to make a push this season, not only to make the playoffs again, but to compete. They’ve made some astute moves this summer, adding Noah Dobson, and they may not be done.
Next: Insider Teases Sidney Crosby Could Be Moved After Olympics
More News
-
NHL News/ 11 seconds ago
Canadiens Reward Rookie Goaltender with Two-Year Contract
The Montreal Canadiens have locked up promising young netminder Jakub Dobeš, agreeing to terms...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Insider Teases Sidney Crosby Could Be Moved After Olympics
Insider Nick Kypreos suggests Sidney Crosby could leave the Penguins as early as the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers’ Ruthless Summer Stance an Early Test for the Roster
New GM Stan Bowman’s tough offseason decisions are a sign the organization is being...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 22 hours ago
NHL Weekend Buzz: Sharks Trade Talk, Leafs Latest, Flames Rumors
From the Sharks’ search for scoring help to the Flames’ ongoing trade talks and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
5 Teams Tried to Lure a Retired Goalie Back—Were Oilers Among Them?
Amid a NHL shortage of goaltenders, five NHL teams reached out to a recently...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Sabres Face Make-or-Break Moment with Bowen Byram Trade
The Buffalo Sabres face a crucial decision on Bowen Byram’s future as trade talks...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Fans Debate Unconventional Idea Involving Darnell Nurse
Amid fan frustration and playoff struggles, some suggest an unconventional idea for Darnell Nurse...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Blues Sign Pius Suter to Two-Year Deal Worth $4 Million AAV
Swiss forward Pius Suter signs a two-year, $4 million AAV deal with the St....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Sign Replacement For Brown On Bargain 1-Year Deal
Curtis Lazar signs a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers. Is he the replacement...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Under Fire for Roster Decisions—Pressure on Mangiapane
After falling short in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, the Edmonton...