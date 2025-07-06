Canadiens Reward Rookie Goaltender with Two-Year Contract

The Montreal Canadiens have locked up promising young netminder Jakub Dobeš, agreeing to terms on a two-year, one-way contract worth $965,000 annually. The deal brings the 24-year-old Czech goaltender back on a fair deal after a strong rookie season. It also gives the Canadiens a strong one-two punch in net between Dobes and Sam Montembeault.

Dobeš, a fifth-round pick in 2020 (136th overall), posted a 7-4-3 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage over 16 games in 2024-25. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound netminder was even called into action during the playoffs, appearing in three games after an injury to Sam Montembeault, finishing with a 1-2 record. He posted a .291 save percentage.

Canadiens Well Positioned in Goal

With this signing, Montreal appears well-positioned in goal for the foreseeable future, with Dobeš and Montembeault providing a strong tandem. Both are young, and the team has Kappo Kahkonen under contract for one additional season, as well.

Dobeš will remain a restricted free agent when the new deal expires.

The one-way nature of the contract ensures Dobeš earns the same salary whether he plays in the NHL or AHL, and he’s likely to receive this compensation in both leagues this coming season.

The Canadiens are looking to make a push this season, not only to make the playoffs again, but to compete. They’ve made some astute moves this summer, adding Noah Dobson, and they may not be done.

