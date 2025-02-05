Calgary Flames
4 Teams Confirmed as Tire-Kickers on Cozens Trade with Sabres
Insiders report there is plenty of interest from teams in a Dylan Cozens trade, with four teams specifically linked in talks with Sabres.
According to insider Kevin Weekes, there are four teams (possibly more) kicking tires on a Dylan Cozens trade. While it’s not clear if the Buffalo Sabres are yet prepared to move Cozens, the center is piquing the interest of several teams, and Weekes reports the Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are among them.
While not included in Weekes’ report, it is being said that the Vancouver Canucks may also be showing interest in the 23-year-old center.
Pierre LeBrun reported this week that about two-thirds of the league has checked in on Cozens. Clearly, Weekes’ list is not the entire list. Nothing has moved the needle in a trade yet.
A Cozens Trade Isn’t Easy to Make for Some of These Teams
Cozens makes $7.1 million for the next three seasons on the salary cap after this season. That means these teams are either looking to trade salary back to the Sabres in a deal — essentially a hockey trade — or they’re looking to make separate moves to clear the space required. The Sabres aren’t likely to retain and only the Flames have enough cap space to make this trade without any complications.
For example, the Maple Leafs might want to move someone like Fraser Minten or Easton Cowan, but it would take more than that and their lack of space means trading someone with a hefty salary. Would Morgan Rielly be an option? He could be, but most reports seems to suggest that despite his struggles, the team isn’t looking to move him. He also has a full no-move clause and going to Buffalo might not be on his radar.
The Flames are the most likely suitor and potentially the frontrunner here.
