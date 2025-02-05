Carolina Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Oilers, Jets & Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 5), Oilers beat Blues in OT, Jets shut out Hurricanes, and Canucks shut out Avalanche.
Read more about the stories we’re keeping an eye on today.
Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 5). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL.
In today’s roundup, the Edmonton Oilers pulled out an overtime win when Connor Brown scored. The Winnipeg Jets pushed their winning streak to seven with Eric Comrie‘s 3-0 shutout. And, without their captain Quinn Hughes, the Vancouver Canucks shut down the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 3-0.
Connor Brown’s OT Goal Leads Oilers to 3-2 Win Over Blues
Edmonton’s Connor Brown scored the overtime winner as his Oilers defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2. Although Brown was the eventual hero, the Oilers’ big guns also chipped in. Leon Draisaitl tied the game late, and Connor McDavid scored a goal and registered two assists. Blues’ goalie Jordan Binnington makes 35 saves, but his Blues fell short.
It was Brown’s first-ever overtime goal and his first goal in 22 games.
Eric Comrie Shuts Out Hurricanes in Jets’ 3-0 Victory
The Winnipeg Jets Neal Pionk and Rasmus Kupari (who came to the Jets as part of the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade) scored as the Manitoba team extended its winning streak to seven games. Backup goalie Eric Comrie put up 29 saves to lead his Jets to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Interestingly, in five games with his new team, Hurricanes’ Mikko Rantanen has scored only one goal and added a single assist.
Nino Niederreiter scored a goal and added an assist as part of Winnipeg’s power-play success. Jets head coach Scott Arniel shared that this was one of Niederreiter’s best games as a Jets player.
Demko Shuts Out Avalanche in Canucks’ 3-0 Win
Is Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko back? Last night, he earned a shutout with 25 saves in a 3-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on home ice. Jake DeBrusk scored a goal and added an assist in Vancouver’s dominant win. Brock Boeser helped lead his team to victory by scoring a power-play goal; Drew O’Connor also scored for his new team.
The Canucks could have some good news. Captain Quinn Hughes skated with coaches on Tuesday morning. He’s considered day-to-day. The Canucks need him if they are to solidify their spot in the playoff picture.
Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Senators, Capitals & Oilers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 minutes ago
Jeff Skinner Playing Solid Defense to Earn More Time with Oilers
Jeff Skinner and the Oilers haven't hit their groove, but he's starting to show...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 hour ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Oilers, Jets & Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 5), Oilers beat Blues in OT, Jets shut...
-
Boston Bruins/ 12 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Flames, Oilers, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 4: Canucks are making Carson Soucy available, the Flames...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Takeaways from the Oilers’ 3-2 Overtime Win Over the Blues
After a great first period, the Edmonton Oilers had to come back from a...
-
Nashville Predators/ 18 hours ago
Senators Beat Predators 5-2, Extend Win Streak To 5 Games
Only one NHL game took place on Monday night, as the Nashville Predators hosted...
-
Calgary Flames/ 20 hours ago
Maple Leafs Quick Hits & Flames Game Preview
Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs roll into Calgary to play the Flames. Who will...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Is the Maple Leafs’ Season Mostly Smoke and Mirrors?
Today a hockey writer suggested that the Toronto Maple Leafs would be better off...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Canucks Shop Carson Soucy in Trade, Oilers Had Past Interest
The Vancouver Canucks are making Carson Soucy available in a trade and the Edmonton...
-
Calgary Flames/ 23 hours ago
Insider Confirms Hurdle as Flames Try to Trade for Cozens
The Calgary Flames remain interested in a Dylan Cozens trade, but insider Pierre LeBrun...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Senators Quick Hits: Sanderson, Stützle & the Atlantic Division
This season, the Ottawa Senators are the real deal. Can their recent five-game winning...