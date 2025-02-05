NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Oilers, Jets & Canucks

Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 5). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL.

In today’s roundup, the Edmonton Oilers pulled out an overtime win when Connor Brown scored. The Winnipeg Jets pushed their winning streak to seven with Eric Comrie‘s 3-0 shutout. And, without their captain Quinn Hughes, the Vancouver Canucks shut down the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 3-0.

Connor Brown’s OT Goal Leads Oilers to 3-2 Win Over Blues

Edmonton’s Connor Brown scored the overtime winner as his Oilers defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2. Although Brown was the eventual hero, the Oilers’ big guns also chipped in. Leon Draisaitl tied the game late, and Connor McDavid scored a goal and registered two assists. Blues’ goalie Jordan Binnington makes 35 saves, but his Blues fell short.

It was Brown’s first-ever overtime goal and his first goal in 22 games.

Eric Comrie Shuts Out Hurricanes in Jets’ 3-0 Victory

The Winnipeg Jets Neal Pionk and Rasmus Kupari (who came to the Jets as part of the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade) scored as the Manitoba team extended its winning streak to seven games. Backup goalie Eric Comrie put up 29 saves to lead his Jets to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Interestingly, in five games with his new team, Hurricanes’ Mikko Rantanen has scored only one goal and added a single assist.

Nino Niederreiter scored a goal and added an assist as part of Winnipeg’s power-play success. Jets head coach Scott Arniel shared that this was one of Niederreiter’s best games as a Jets player.

Scott Arniel, Winnipeg Jets head coach

Demko Shuts Out Avalanche in Canucks’ 3-0 Win

Is Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko back? Last night, he earned a shutout with 25 saves in a 3-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on home ice. Jake DeBrusk scored a goal and added an assist in Vancouver’s dominant win. Brock Boeser helped lead his team to victory by scoring a power-play goal; Drew O’Connor also scored for his new team.

The Canucks could have some good news. Captain Quinn Hughes skated with coaches on Tuesday morning. He’s considered day-to-day. The Canucks need him if they are to solidify their spot in the playoff picture.

