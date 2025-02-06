NHL News
Canucks Sign Marcus Pettersson to 6-Year Extension
The Vancouver Canucks have signed Marcus Pettersson to a six-year contract extension worth $5.5 million contract extension.
The Vancouver Canucks didn’t waste any time getting newly acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson inked to a new deal. The team announced on Wednesday night that Pettersson had signed a six-year contract extension. General Manager Patrik Allvin confirmed the deal, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $5.5 million.
The contract includes full no-move and no-trade protection for the first three years, followed by a modified no-trade clause with a 15-team list in the final three years.
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Marcus Pettersson on a six-year contract extension with a $5.5M AAV. pic.twitter.com/cyafoUM5Xg— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 6, 2025
Pettersson, 28, was recently acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade that also brought forward Drew O’Connor to Vancouver. The Canucks sent Danton Heinen, Vincent Desharnais, prospect Melvin Fernstrom, and a conditional first-round pick to Pittsburgh in the deal. It was reported right away that the Canucks intended to sign Pettersson. They were able to do so.
“In just a couple of games, Marcus has already shown us the type of leadership, poise, and character that we want in a top-four defenceman,” said Allvin. He added, “We are extremely happy to get this deal done and look forward to working with him in both the short term and long term.”
Solid Deal for Canucks as Pettersson a Top Defensive-Defenseman
While the six-year deal is lengthy, the $5.5M cap hit is more than reasonable, particularly considering the increasing salary cap. NHL analyst Mike Rupp weighed in on the signing, calling Pettersson “a top-five defensive defenseman in the league.”
Pettersson is expected to play a second-pairing role behind Quinn Hughes. His ability to shut down teams top players and play reliable minutes is something the Canucks have been looking for all season.
