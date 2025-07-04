Sabres Face Make-or-Break Moment with Bowen Byram Trade

As trade and offer sheet rumors surrounding Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram intensify, the ability for this to become one of the bigger storylines of the summer is real. The Sabres potentially face a pivotal decision that could shape their roster for years to come.

Often on the perceived losing end of trades, moving Byram now presents an opportunity for Buffalo. The defenseman has suddenly become one of the hot commodities around the NHL market, despite speculation he is seeking around $9 million per season on an extension. The 24-year-old restricted free agent coming off a career-best 38-point season and is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams.

Among the frontrunners are the St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames, and Los Angeles Kings. St. Louis might be leading the way after recently shedding Nick Leddy‘s salary.

What Will the Sabres Do With Byram?

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams confirmed he is keeping all options open—either retaining Byram by matching a potential offer sheet or exploring trade opportunities that could bolster Buffalo’s roster immediately. “If there’s a deal that makes sense for us and improves the team, we’re open to it,” Adams said this week. “But we’re not looking to move him just for futures.”

The key question is whether the Sabres stand to win or lose in a potential Byram trade. On one hand, Byram showed top-pairing capability alongside Rasmus Dahlin last season, logging a career-high 22:42 in ice time per game. At just 24, his ceiling remains high, and losing a young, offensively-gifted blueliner could mean shedding another useful player, something the Sabres have done far too much of in recent seasons. However, depending on the return, it could be a win.

What if the Blues offered up someone like Jordan Kyrou? The Sabres would have to think long and hard about making that trade. If the Sabres can land a legitimate top-six forward, they could immediately address scoring needs while avoiding the risk of overpaying for Byram’s next contract.

With over $13 million in cap space, Buffalo has the flexibility to match an offer sheet, but if they match, he can’t be traded for a full calendar year. That ties the organization’s hands, if the proper plan is to trade him while the market is hot eventually.

