Winnipeg Jets News & Rumors: Comrie, Niederreiter & Pionk

The Winnipeg Jets pushed their winning streak to seven games with a solid 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes last night. Jets’ backup goalie Eric Comrie made 29 saves for his third career NHL shutout. Leading the Jets were Nino Niederreiter, Neal Pionk, and Rasmus Kupari, who provided the offense. Each scored a goal.



With seven in a row, the Jets are the hottest team in the league. They dominate in key play areas, even against a solid team like the Hurricanes.

Comrie Stands Tall in Shutout Win

Eric Comrie put up a strong game in the crease, and he was helped by the solid play of his team in front of him. In the end, he stopped all 29 shots he faced to blank the Hurricanes. He looked composed, and his solid positioning in the crease helped Winnipeg withstand Carolina’s aggressive offense. Comrie credited his teammates for their efforts. Comrie said:

“It feels great. It’s always fun to get a shutout. Once again, the team was awesome in front of me. This is a fun group of guys to play with. I mean, this is unbelievable. Every single night they just battle as hard as they can, give it everything they’ve got and it’s just a special team to be part of.”

With this performance, Comrie and starter Connor Hellebuyck continue to provide Winnipeg with a strong goaltending duo.

Was This Niederreiter’s Best Game as a Winnipeg Jet?

Nino Niederreiter played a decisive role in the win. Aside from his goal, he also added an assist. He scored on the power play late in the first period, taking advantage of a great cross-slot pass from Alex Iafallo. What made Niederreiter so good on this night was his physical net-front presence. His head coach, Scott Arniel, singled him out for praise when the game was over:



“This was one of [Niederreiter’s] better games,” Arniel said. “His wall battles, his net-front presence, and his ability to create chaos around the net made a huge difference.”

Neal Pionk’s Key Contribution Helped Extend the Jets’ Lead

Neal Pionk extended the Jets’ lead over the Hurricanes to 2-0 early in the second period, capitalizing on a loose puck in the slot and firing a slapshot past Canes’ goalie Pyotr Kochetkov. Winnipeg’s ability to win puck battles against Carolina’s aggressive penalty kill was a deciding factor in the game.



“Carolina is extremely aggressive, one of the most aggressive teams in the League on the PK,” Arniel noted. “That came down to a three-on-three battle, and we came up with the puck.”

Looking at Some Key Jets Numbers and Statistics

Special teams played a role in the outcome. Winnipeg went 2-for-4 on the power play, while Carolina was held scoreless on their man-advantage opportunities. The Jets entered the game with the NHL’s top power play at 33.3 percent, while the Hurricanes boasted the league’s best penalty kill at 86.3 percent. That matchup proved decisive for Winnipeg. Their special teams proved to be the difference.

Although Connor Hellebuyck didn’t play last night, his goalie play is key to the Jets success.

The Jets’ defensive structure continues to be a hallmark of their success. They now have held opponents to under 30 shots in 16 straight games. The Jets can shut teams down. Their seven shutouts are second-most in the NHL this season, behind only the Ottawa Senators. Finally, the Jets have put up a sensational 21-5-3 record on home ice and lead the NHL in that category.

When the Jets get going, their engines can run hot. The team has put up three different seven-game winning streaks during the season. That’s an achievement only a handful of other NHL teams have been able to match during the past 20 years.

The Bottom Line for the Jets

Make no mistake about it: the Jets are a legitimate Western Conference contender. The team is solid throughout. They have elite goaltending, a structured defense, and great special teams. With their recent performances, Winnipeg looks to be setting the stage for a strong playoff push, making them one of the most well-rounded teams in the NHL.

