NHL Trade Talk Recap: Capitals, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Oilers

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Apr. 6), Alex Ovechkin set the all-time goal-scoring record in the NHL on Sunday. The game stopped, and the NHL celebrated his achievement. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby talked about his age, his future in the NHL, and getting back to the playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers expect Connor McDavid to return next week, but will the team’s on-ice success change things? Finally, did the Toronto Maple Leafs miss an opportunity to sign John Tavares to a more reasonable extension?

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Ovechkin Breaks Gretzky’s Record

Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky‘s goal-scoring record on Sunday, potting his 895th goal. It was an incredible moment, and his teammates flooded the ice while the NHL came out, as did Gretzky, to celebrate his milestone.

Ovechkin has accomplished a feat that was once considered impossible.

Oilers Expect McDavid Back Next Week

It is being reported that the Oilers expect to get Connor McDavid back sometime next week. If the team can win games, Edmonton may sit him out a little longer, but Elliotte Friedman noted that McDavid is itching to get back and wondered if the team’s on-ice record might change his return timeline.

Meanwhile, the Oilers have signed 20-year-old goaltender Nathaniel Day to a three-year, entry-level contract. Day had a breakout season with the OHL’s Flint Firebirds, where he was named team MVP for the 2024-25 campaign. He led all OHL goaltenders in games (59) and minutes played, facing the fourth-most shots in the league.

Did the Maple Leafs Mess Up the Tavares Extension?

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun talked about the Maple Leafs and a potential John Tavares extension and said that the team might have missed a chance to sign their former captain at a reduced rate. LeBrun noted, “…I think Tavares would have absolutely been willing to sign an extension back in September before the season even started. Because, you know, he wants to stay here. I also, as I tweeted, totally understand the Leafs wanting to wait, you know, to see how, how he was again this year, as he gets older.”

He then added, “Whatever number Tavares would have probably been willing to do in September will have gone up now, at the end of this year.”

How much it’s going to cost the Leafs, having chosen to wait, remains to be seen.

Crosby Talks His Age and Playoffs for the Penguins

Sidney Crosby said during an interview with ESPN that he doesn’t think much about his age or retirement. He noted that he still loves the game and as long as he’s willing to put in the work it takes to be productive, he wants to keep playing.

Crosby has been more than productive. He did this interview after scoring a hat trick and getting four points against the Dallas Stars.

Crosby also talked about getting the Penguins back into the playoffs, hinting that even though he’s got one more season on his current contract, his focus is staying where he is and making the team competitive.

