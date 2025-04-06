Ovechkin Breaks NHL’s All-Time Goal Record, Scores Goal 895!

Alex Ovechkin has done it! The NHL sniper did something few thought he, or anyone, could ever do when he made history on April 6, 2025. Ovechkin scored the 895th goal of his legendary career, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing record of 894 goals, which had stood unchallenged since 1999.

At 39 years old and in his 20th NHL season, Ovechkin has been nothing short of spectacular. Electing not to go for the record on a possible hat trick goal in an empty net situation on home ice against the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin chose to wait and scored while the Capitals were playing the New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon.

He has defied age and expectations to become the greatest goal scorer the league has ever seen. The celebration on Islanders’ soil was no less special, as the Capitals bench emptied, and the game stopped to honor an incredible achievement.

Ovechkin goal 895

Ovechkin has been a dominant offensive force since making his debut in 2005. Over the past two decades, he has led the league in goals multiple times and remained remarkably consistent in his production. There was some doubt he’d break the record this season, especially when he suffered an injury partway through the campaign. However, Ovechkin came on strong down the stretch, scoring at an unbelievable pace.

The record-breaking goal was part of what fans have long referred to as the “Gr8 Chase,” and it became a matter of when and not if.

A Russian-born superstar and beloved figure in Washington, D.C., Ovechkin’s achievement cements his legacy not only as one of the game’s most prolific scorers but also as one of its most enduring figures. Passing a legend like Gretzky—“The Great One”—seemed unthinkable just a decade ago. But with every goal, Ovechkin brought the dream closer to reality.

Gretzky was on hand to see his record broken. The NHL also played a series of videos from some of the league’s best players, congratulating Ovechkin on his milestone.

Now, with 895 goals and counting, Ovechkin stands alone as the NHL’s all-time goal king.

