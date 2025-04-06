Edmonton Oilers
Oilers On-Ice Results Could Change McDavid Injury Return Date
Elliotte Friedman noted Connor McDavid could return from injury next week for the Edmonton Oilers. Does their win-loss record change things?
Elliotte Friedman noted during Saturday’s Headlines report that the Connor McDavid injury watch is in full effect. The Oilers’ captain looks good and has been regularly skating with mid-to-late next week being the target return date. However, Friedman wondered if the on-ice results for the Edmonton Oilers could change things.
The Oilers lost to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon and are now four points behind the Kings in the standings. “Does that change the way that they kind of look at his return?,” asked Friedman. “You know he wants to come back as quick as possible,” Friedman added.
The Oilers don’t want to rush McDavid back, but if he feels ready, they may be OK to get him back in to help the team pick up a few wins as the season winds down. At this stage, the points only matter so much. Daniel Nugent-Bowman writes, “The Oilers lose 3-0 in Los Angeles. It’s all but a certainty they’ll now start the playoffs on the road for the first time in the McDavid-Draisaitl era. It’s just a matter if they’ll face the Kings or Golden Knights in Round 1.”
What the Oilerss don’t want to do is head into the playoffs with a losing streak.
What About Other Returns for the Oilers?
Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal cited Friedman’s report and wrote, “That could mean Monday, but likely no later than Wednesday’s game. Wednesday is also the more likely date of return for Mattias Ekholm, who should be both healthy and rested.”
Leavins added that Leon Draisaitl is probably a full week away and Evander Kane, due to contract and cap constraints, is in all likelihood an option for Game 1 of Round 1 of the NHL playoffs.
Trent Frederic returned on Saturday and scared fans when his first shift resulted in another injury scare. He laid in a hit, and it was clear something didn’t feel right. He missed a couple of shifts after that but eventually returned to the game. Frederic looked a bit slow, but he was also in the face of many Kings players, and it’s clear what kind of nuisance he’s going to be for Edmonton, which is exactly what they need.
