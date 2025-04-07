Eastern Conference Enemy Eye Marner in Big Summer Move [Rumor]

Seeing as the source of the rumor isn’t a well-known insider, it’s hard to gauge the validity of this report. However, one source says it’s more than speculation that the Boston Bruins are going to make a serious run at Mitch Marner this offseason, assuming he makes it to free agency.

With $27.1 million in cap space and only 13 players under contract, the team is poised for a bold offseason, and as part of what they call an “insider scoop”, NHL Trade Rumors Zoro Sekhon notes the following:

“The Bruins aren’t just interested—they’re all-in. We’re talking a potential $14M AAV megadeal to steal Marner from Toronto. This isn’t just about adding talent; it’s about sending a thunderous message: The Bruins are back, and they’re coming for the Cup.”

Like any team that has the money and the interest, the Bruins can make a pitch for Marner if the winger tests the market on July 1. Marner has yet to sign an extension in Toronto and could be the big get of the summer for any team looking to make a splash with a rising salary cap. Where the Bruins differ from most others is their longstanding rivalry with the Maple Leafs.

For years, these two teams have been heated foes. For Marner to sign with Boston, not only would he need to get comfortable with the idea of no longer playing for Toronto. He would need to be OK playing for a team he likely grew up hating. That’s a big ask, and some players just don’t have it in them to go that route.

Marner extension decision Maple Leafs

It’s understandable why the Bruins would show an interest, and the caliber of player that Marner is will have several teams making a play to sign him.

The Bruins Reported Backup Plan if Marner Says No

This same report notes that if a Marner move falls through, Boston has contingency plans. These include Brock Boeser, Nikolaj Ehlers, and even a possible reunion with Brad Marchand.

One thing’s certain: the Bruins aren’t standing still. Whether it’s Marner or another star, it sounds like the Bruins don’t intend to let the summer pass them by without making a significant play for someone big.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Capitals, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Oilers