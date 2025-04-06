Sidney Crosby Weighs In on His Playing Future and Retirement

Sidney Crosby isn’t ready to retire anytime soon. When the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins sat down for an interview with ESPN, it was on the heel of a hat trick versus the Dallas Stars. The Penguins won 5-3, and Crosby had four points, adding to another stellar season. At 37 years old, it’s truly amazing that he keeps performing at an elite-level pace.

Leah Hextall asked him about his age and how he continues to produce. Hinting that anyone else at that age would be thinking about hanging up his skates, not setting records like Crosby is, he responded that he doesn’t think about his age or retirement.

“As far as my age, I don’t think about it a whole lot. I just try to prepare for the next one.” He noted that he still loves the game and as long as he does and is willing to put in the work, he wants to keep playing.

Will Crosby Retire as a Member of the Penguins?

That love will surely last longer than his current contract with the Penguins. He signed a two-year deal worth $17.4 million, and next season will be the final year of that contract. His future comes up a lot because the Penguins have struggled to make the playoffs, and if Crosby’s time is running out, insiders wonder if he’ll have to move on to play postseason games again.

If he were ever to leave the Penguins, it would be a huge loss. Fortunately, he seems to have no desire to leave the organization and is working hard to get them back into the playoff mix. When asked if he believes if the Penguins can get back, he responded, “We understand what it takes. We’ve been there a lot over the years.” He added, “There’s nothing better than playoff hockey. That’s what you want to be a part of and we have to find a way to get back.”

Sidney Crosby Penguins retirement

Crosby’s current 12-game point streak is the longest active streak in the NHL, the fourth-longest of his illustrious career, and it also ties the record for the longest point streak by a player aged 37 or older in NHL history.

