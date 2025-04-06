Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Weighs In on His Playing Future and Retirement
When asked about his age and when an interviewer hinted at retirement, Sidney Crosby had the perfect response for Penguins fans.
Sidney Crosby isn’t ready to retire anytime soon. When the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins sat down for an interview with ESPN, it was on the heel of a hat trick versus the Dallas Stars. The Penguins won 5-3, and Crosby had four points, adding to another stellar season. At 37 years old, it’s truly amazing that he keeps performing at an elite-level pace.
Leah Hextall asked him about his age and how he continues to produce. Hinting that anyone else at that age would be thinking about hanging up his skates, not setting records like Crosby is, he responded that he doesn’t think about his age or retirement.
“As far as my age, I don’t think about it a whole lot. I just try to prepare for the next one.” He noted that he still loves the game and as long as he does and is willing to put in the work, he wants to keep playing.
Will Crosby Retire as a Member of the Penguins?
That love will surely last longer than his current contract with the Penguins. He signed a two-year deal worth $17.4 million, and next season will be the final year of that contract. His future comes up a lot because the Penguins have struggled to make the playoffs, and if Crosby’s time is running out, insiders wonder if he’ll have to move on to play postseason games again.
If he were ever to leave the Penguins, it would be a huge loss. Fortunately, he seems to have no desire to leave the organization and is working hard to get them back into the playoff mix. When asked if he believes if the Penguins can get back, he responded, “We understand what it takes. We’ve been there a lot over the years.” He added, “There’s nothing better than playoff hockey. That’s what you want to be a part of and we have to find a way to get back.”
Crosby’s current 12-game point streak is the longest active streak in the NHL, the fourth-longest of his illustrious career, and it also ties the record for the longest point streak by a player aged 37 or older in NHL history.
Next: Oilers On-Ice Results Could Change McDavid Injury Return Date
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 59 minutes ago
3 Players Most Likely to Get Offer Sheeted This Offseason
The NHL off-season is a few months away. Explore potential offer sheet candidates from...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Trent Frederic Set to Make Oilers Debut Saturday vs. Kings
Trent Frederic is set to make his debut for the Edmonton Oilers as they...
-
Ovechkin Ties Gretzky’s Record, Shoots Down Offer from Coach
Alex Ovechkin tied Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history and turned down...
-
Rumors Surrounding Evander Kane AHL Stint Seemingly Squashed
Rumors that the Edmonton Oilers might leave Evander Kane in California for an AHL...
-
Blues May Have Dodged Bullet with Dylan Holloway Injury
Dylan Holloway will miss some time for the St. Louis Blues as he was...
-
Marner’s Playoff Mindset Shift Could Be Key for Maple Leafs
For Mitch Marner to be the best version of himself in the playoffs, he...
-
Berube Open to Coaching First as Maple Leafs Clinch Playoff Spot
Has Anthony Stolarz played well enough to earn all the starts in the playoffs...
-
Oilers Edge Sharks 3-2, But Lose Draisaitl to Injury
The Edmonton Oilers came away with a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Injury Update: Leon Draisaitl Out of Game vs. Sharks
Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl was seemingly injured and left the game versus the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Walman, Emberson Return to San Jose as Oilers Seek Big Win vs Sharks
Edmonton travels to San Jose in the second of a four-game road trip on...