Oilers Sign Goalie Prospect Nathaniel Day to 3-Yr Entry-Level Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed 20-year-old goaltender Nathaniel Day to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Saturday. A sixth-round pick (184th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Day’s deal comes just ahead of the June 1 deadline to retain his rights.

Day had a breakout season with the OHL’s Flint Firebirds, where he was named team MVP for the 2024-25 campaign. He led all OHL goaltenders in games (59) and minutes played, facing the fourth-most shots in the league. His numbers don’t jump off the page—a 26-25-2-3 record and a .894 save percentage aren’t earth-shattering—but Day recorded three shutouts and posted a .902 save percentage over five playoff games. He was also named OHL Goaltender of the Week three times.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, Day has the NHL-size frame scouts covet. Over four seasons in Flint, he appeared in 153 regular-season games and 17 playoff contests. He also suited up for the Oilers during the 2024 Young Stars Classic and made his NHL preseason debut last fall.

Day Joins a List of Oilers Goalie Prospects

Day joins a growing list of Oilers goaltending prospects, including Olivier Rodrigue, Samuel Jonsson, Connor Ungar, and Brett Brochu — the latter of whom has impressed recently with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Rodrigue, meanwhile, was recalled to Edmonton to help cover for Stuart Skinner’s injury. He played in one period of NHL and did fairly well.

As per Puck Pedia, Day’s entry-level contract carries a cap hit of $857,000, with his NHL salary set at $775,000 annually. His minor-league pay will range between $75,000 and $80,000, with an $85,000 signing bonus in Year 1.

