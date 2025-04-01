Insider Links Flyers to Potential Offer Sheets This Summer

The Philadelphia Flyers could be the team to watch when it comes to NHL offer sheets this summer, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. During Monday’s edition of 32 Thoughts, Friedman discussed the possibility of teams being aggressive in extending offer sheets to restricted free agents, and the Flyers immediately stood out.

“Teams are looking like, who are the clubs that are going to be aggressive? And they kind of look a little bit at Philly,” Friedman said, highlighting the Flyers’ ample draft capital and future cap flexibility.

Offer sheets will likely become a more popular mechanism for teams this offseason for two reasons. First, the salary cap is increasing. That gives clubs with draft picks a level of comfort to gamble on players when they might have otherwise hesitated. Second, the St. Louis Blues are showing this season just how much successful offer sheets can pay off.

The Flyers Have the Space and the Willingness to Use Offer Sheets

The Flyers are projected to have roughly $26.6 million in cap space under the new $95.5-million ceiling for the 2025-26 season. While they have restricted free agents like Cam York, Tyson Foerster, and Noah Cates to re-sign, shorter-term bridge deals are expected to leave the team with plenty of room to maneuver.

Daniel Briere Flyers GM

General manager Danny Brière has already hinted at an aggressive off-season strategy, and using offer sheets could be a way to acquire young talent without surrendering established roster players. With the Flyers in need of forward help, a few names could be intriguing.

With the Flyers needing center depth, potential targets could include Marco Rossi, Matthew Knies, Mason MacTavish, and Gabriel Vilardi.

Some may argue the Flyers aren’t close enough to being playoff contenders yet to push all-in on an offer sheet, but it’s a great way to boost a team up the standings if the opportunity and right players become available. As the Blues proved, if done right, a cap-strapped team could lose an incredible player or two.

