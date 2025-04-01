NHL News
Insider Links Flyers to Potential Offer Sheets This Summer
Elliotte Friedman believes that teams are looking around the NHL and wondering who might be the club to make an offer sheet. Is it the Flyers?
The Philadelphia Flyers could be the team to watch when it comes to NHL offer sheets this summer, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. During Monday’s edition of 32 Thoughts, Friedman discussed the possibility of teams being aggressive in extending offer sheets to restricted free agents, and the Flyers immediately stood out.
“Teams are looking like, who are the clubs that are going to be aggressive? And they kind of look a little bit at Philly,” Friedman said, highlighting the Flyers’ ample draft capital and future cap flexibility.
Offer sheets will likely become a more popular mechanism for teams this offseason for two reasons. First, the salary cap is increasing. That gives clubs with draft picks a level of comfort to gamble on players when they might have otherwise hesitated. Second, the St. Louis Blues are showing this season just how much successful offer sheets can pay off.
The Flyers Have the Space and the Willingness to Use Offer Sheets
The Flyers are projected to have roughly $26.6 million in cap space under the new $95.5-million ceiling for the 2025-26 season. While they have restricted free agents like Cam York, Tyson Foerster, and Noah Cates to re-sign, shorter-term bridge deals are expected to leave the team with plenty of room to maneuver.
General manager Danny Brière has already hinted at an aggressive off-season strategy, and using offer sheets could be a way to acquire young talent without surrendering established roster players. With the Flyers in need of forward help, a few names could be intriguing.
With the Flyers needing center depth, potential targets could include Marco Rossi, Matthew Knies, Mason MacTavish, and Gabriel Vilardi.
Some may argue the Flyers aren’t close enough to being playoff contenders yet to push all-in on an offer sheet, but it’s a great way to boost a team up the standings if the opportunity and right players become available. As the Blues proved, if done right, a cap-strapped team could lose an incredible player or two.
Next: Sleeper Contenders: Teams Set to Shake Up the Playoff Picture
More News
-
NHL News/ 13 seconds ago
Insider Links Flyers to Potential Offer Sheets This Summer
Elliotte Friedman believes that teams are looking around the NHL and wondering who might...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 hours ago
Sleeper Contenders: Teams Set to Shake Up the Playoff Picture
Which teams are sleeper contenders to get into this season's NHL playoffs and potentially...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 12 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flyers, Rangers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 31: Oilers and Bouchard's passing skill, Michkov on fire,...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Do Maple Leafs Have the Stones to Make the Stamkos Call on Tavares?
Do the Toronto Maple Leafs have it in them to say goodbye to John...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Oilers Sign College Free Agent Damien Carfagna to Entry-Level Deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed undrafted college free agent Damien Carfagna to a two-year...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 19 hours ago
Looking Back at the Sam Reinhart Trade 4 Years Later
We are four years outside of the Sam Reinhart trade. Let's take a deeper...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 23 hours ago
Avalanche Sign Cale Makar’s Brother, Taylor Makar to 1-Yr Deal
The Colorado Avalanche announced the team has signed forward Taylor Makar to a one-year entry-level contract...
-
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Jets, Capitals, Panthers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 30: Oilers without McDavid, Barkov gets kick out of...
-
McDavid Not on Oilers’ Road Trip, Regular Season Return Hopeful
Connor McDavid will not initially join the Edmonton Oilers on their upcoming road trip...
-
Jeff Skinner Finding His Stride a Silver Lining for Oilers
The fact that Jeff Skinner is rounding into form as the season winds down...