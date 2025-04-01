Vancouver Canucks
Canucks Make Offer to Coach: They Want Rick Tocchet to Stay
The Vancouver Canucks are working to sign Rick Tocchet to an extension, and are prepared to excerise an option if need be.
The Vancouver Canucks have made their stance on head coach Rick Tocchet abundantly clear: they want him to stay. As per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, general manager Patrik Allvin and the organization are eager to extend Tocchet’s contract, but if an agreement isn’t reached, they will exercise their club option for the 2025-26 season. Friedman writes, “Their goal is to extend him, but they will exercise the option if it is necessary.”
What is in Rick Tocchet's coaching future?@FriedgeHNIC joined us earlier today and talked about where things stand with the #Canucks Head Coach.— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) April 1, 2025
Full interview..https://t.co/mrTizJXk0C pic.twitter.com/wS7AnXggZH
Tocchet, who led the Canucks to a season last year, hasn’t had the same fortunes this season. The team is still hanging onto hopes of getting in, but the odds don’t look strong. Tocchet earned the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2023-24 and has maintained his focus on the team’s playoff push rather than his future.
Speaking to Sportsnet 650 last month, Tocchet downplayed contract talks, stating, “I am so dialed in on [making the playoffs] that I really don’t want to make it about me right now.” Some believe he doesn’t want to talk about it because he’s not necessarily looking to stay.
Despite the challenges the Canucks have faced this season—including injuries and off-ice distractions—Tocchet has kept his team competitive. Friedman argued this is not a roster that has given up playing for their coach. The players continue to battle hard, a testament to their trust in his leadership.
Canucks Have Already Made a Contract Offer
The Canucks have reportedly already made an initial contract offer, but negotiations are expected to be ongoing. Friedman believes this will be a situation where several teams will show interest in Tocchet and the Canucks may have to determine how high they’re willing to go.
If a deal isn’t reached, Tocchet will become a highly sought-after candidate elsewhere, with the Philadelphia Flyers among the teams likely to have interest due to his past ties to the franchise.
Vancouver’s management, including President Jim Rutherford, Allvin, and ownership are ready to push these negotiations forward as soon as the Canucks season is officially over. For Tocchet, it’s going to be about how competitive the Canucks intend to be, what pieces they add (or retain) and addressing needs at center—one of the most challenging positions to fill in the NHL.
