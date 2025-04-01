NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Senators, Oilers, Canucks

In our NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup, the Ottawa Senators got unfortunate news as Brady Tkachuk went down with an injury. How long will he be out, and does it affect the Senators and their playoff push? Meanwhile, did Connor McDavid actually travel with the team despite comments from his coach that he was staying back in Edmonton? Finally, will the Vancouver Canucks revisit the idea of signing Pius Suter to an extension?

Top NHL Trade Deadline Roundup Story:

Brady Tkachuk is Out with an Upper-Body Injury

The Ottawa Senators will be without captain Brady Tkachuk when they take on the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night due to an upper-body injury sustained in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Tkachuk was hurt following a hit from Ryan Graves late in the second period.

“It’s not what you want, that’s for sure,” coach Travis Green said. “But that’s part of the NHL; you’re going to lose guys. Hopefully, he’ll just be out for a game.”

Brady Tkachuk out with an injury for the Senators

The timing is not ideal, but the Senators’ playoff spot looks fairly secure. They hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and are up seven points on the next-closest team (the Montreal Canadiens). Tkachuk has battled injuries this season, but he leads the Senators with 29 goals and 55 points in 71 games.

The team noted that he’s trying to grind it out, and the Senators might be wise to take a cautious approach before rushing him back into the lineup. He’s far too important to take any chances.

McDavid Actually Travels with the Oilers

As per Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, “It sounds like Connor McDavid made the trip to Vegas with the team after all.” It was said this weekend that McDavid wouldn’t start the Oilers’ upcoming road trip with the team but could join them later as they traveled through California.

Spector adds, “But while Trent Frederic and Evander Kane are expected to take the morning skate with the team today, 97 seems less likely to do so. We’ll be there to report.”

If McDavid is closer than expected, this is good news for Edmonton. It doesn’t mean the team will rush him back as they are prioritizing health over home-ice advantage in the post-season. Still, McDavid not feeling the need to stay back and work with specialists is a positive sign.

Canucks to Reconsider Suter Signing?

As per Rick Dhaliwal on Tuesday, “Elliotte Friedman on UFA Pius Suter: The solution for centre might be the guy who is already there.” He adds that the Canucks didn’t like Suter’s number at the deadline but they might have to look at those numbers again. The Canucks are becoming aware that Suter could be tough to replace at a cost that works.

Suter had a strong season, but there is real concern the Canucks view him as more than he might be. Thomas Drance argued that he’s not a replacement for Elias Pettersson and a high-end campaign that he arguably can’t repeat in a contract year could put the Canucks in trouble if they overpay him. Is this a top-six player who can give the Canucks 20 goals consistently?

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Rangers, Avs and Rantanen to Stars