Following the Anaheim Ducks trade of Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers, the Ducks might not be done. Rumors are swirling that Trevor Zegras, once considered a cornerstone for the team, might be next to go. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that Zegras is potentially on the trade block, with conversations already happening. Specifically, General Manager Pat Verbeek, who has been actively shaping the team’s prospect base, seems open to the possibility of parting ways with the young forward.

With Jamie Drysdale gone in Anaheim, is Trevor Zegras next out the door for #NHLDucks?



Zegras joins first @DailyFaceoff Trade Targets ???? board of 2024 at No. 4.



Plus, #Sens Jakob Chychrun is generating interest as #GoSensGo examine their core.



Link: https://t.co/MLsogBvZ1l pic.twitter.com/HH3OTgxxxz — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 9, 2024

Seravalli notes the Ducks’ prospect pool now boasts an unbelievable amount of talent. With names like Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Mason McTavish, forming a formidable front alongside established players like Troy Terry, the future is bright. With Pavel Mintyukov and Lukas Dostal in the mix and more promising talents on the horizon, Verbeek appears to be exploring options that could involve Zegras.

Zegras is a dynamic player. That said, he is also often controversial. Currently on the three-year deal at a $5.75 million cap hit, he could be a nice add. It’s not easy for all teams to fit into their cap situation, but there are a handful of clubs that might like the idea of a young and talented forward joining the roster.

How Far Along Are the Ducks on a Possible Zegras Trade?

Insider sources reveal that Verbeek has initiated discussions involving Zegras with other teams during this season. The extent to which these talks have progressed remains uncertain. It’s not clear how open to the idea of a trade Zegras would be, especially since his best friend in Drysdale is now gone.

Trevor Zegras trade rumors Anaheim Ducks

Zegras is a significant marketing piece for any club. He graced the cover of a video game all while posting two impressive 60-point seasons before turning 21. He’s not off to a great start this season, but his talent is too immense to ignore.

That said, there is a rumored disconnect between the way the Zegras plays the game and the way Verbeek wants it played. This potential difference in opinion was likely evident during a challenging contract negotiation that resulted in a three-year bridge deal for Zegras. He missed part of training camp, which could explain his slower start. If the relationship is now damaged due to the Drysdale trade and tough negotiations, Zegras might be open to a move.

