Following the Anaheim Ducks trade of Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers, the Ducks might not be done. Rumors are swirling that Trevor Zegras, once considered a cornerstone for the team, might be next to go. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that Zegras is potentially on the trade block, with conversations already happening. Specifically, General Manager Pat Verbeek, who has been actively shaping the team’s prospect base, seems open to the possibility of parting ways with the young forward.
Seravalli notes the Ducks’ prospect pool now boasts an unbelievable amount of talent. With names like Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Mason McTavish, forming a formidable front alongside established players like Troy Terry, the future is bright. With Pavel Mintyukov and Lukas Dostal in the mix and more promising talents on the horizon, Verbeek appears to be exploring options that could involve Zegras.
Zegras is a dynamic player. That said, he is also often controversial. Currently on the three-year deal at a $5.75 million cap hit, he could be a nice add. It’s not easy for all teams to fit into their cap situation, but there are a handful of clubs that might like the idea of a young and talented forward joining the roster.
How Far Along Are the Ducks on a Possible Zegras Trade?
Insider sources reveal that Verbeek has initiated discussions involving Zegras with other teams during this season. The extent to which these talks have progressed remains uncertain. It’s not clear how open to the idea of a trade Zegras would be, especially since his best friend in Drysdale is now gone.
Zegras is a significant marketing piece for any club. He graced the cover of a video game all while posting two impressive 60-point seasons before turning 21. He’s not off to a great start this season, but his talent is too immense to ignore.
That said, there is a rumored disconnect between the way the Zegras plays the game and the way Verbeek wants it played. This potential difference in opinion was likely evident during a challenging contract negotiation that resulted in a three-year bridge deal for Zegras. He missed part of training camp, which could explain his slower start. If the relationship is now damaged due to the Drysdale trade and tough negotiations, Zegras might be open to a move.
Next: Nylander Deal Hints Oilers Will Have Serious Salary Cap Problem
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 hours ago
Ducks Explore Trevor Zegras Trade After Drysdale Deal [Report]
According to report by Frank Seravalli, the Anaheim Ducks might be open to another...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Kevin Hayes Receives Death Threats Over Cutter Gauthier Rumors
Kevin Hayes is responding to accusations of influencing Cutter Gauthier and has noted he's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers to Be “Aggressive Buyers” at the NHL Trade Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers are going to be aggressive buyers at the NHL Trade Deadline,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Insider Has Painful Prediction About Campbell’s Future with Oilers
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun looked at the Edmonton Oilers season, talked a possible Jack...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings Rumor About Patrick Kane Trade Debunked… For Now
One theory argues that Detroit and Patrick Kane have discussed a possible trade. Is...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Martin Jones Shines Again, Maple Leafs Sweep West Coast Road Trip
Martin Jones continues to shine for the Toronto Maple Leafs, picking up another win...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider Offers Huge Update on Nylander Deal with Maple Leafs
Elliotte Friedman offered a huge update and is reporting that William Nylander's extension could...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Make Tough Choice with a Now-Healthy Sam Gagner
The Edmonton Oilers are making an intriguing, but logical choice with a healthy Sam...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 3 days ago
LA Kings Goalie Pheonix Copley Out for Season After ACL Surgery
The Los Angeles Kings announced that goaltender Pheonix Copley will miss the remainder of...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Senators All-Too Familiar Struggles: Patience or Roster Overhaul?
In a familiar position and facing a challenging season despite offseason optimism, what are...
Pingback: Ducks Explore Trevor Zegras Trade After Drysdale Deal [Report] Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey