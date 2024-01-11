Ducks: 4 Trade Candidates as Changes Will Continue in Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek shocked the hockey world this week by moving former sixth-overall pick Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers for top prospect Cutter Gauthier. It’s obvious Verbeek has become quite aggressive on the trade market and more moves are expected before the trade deadline on March 8.

With the Ducks engraved in a full rebuild at the moment, look for Verbeek to continue trade talks, looking to find ways to upgrade his roster and expedite the process. There’s been some surprising names mentioned of late out of Anaheim, here’s five trade candidates to consider as changes continue:

Trevor Zegras

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported that Zegras’ name was ‘out’ there and has been discussed at certain points of this season. It certainly comes at a bit of a surprise considering he’s just 22 years old and was thought of as a core piece moving forward. So was Drysdale though, so it’s obvious that Verbeek is willing to pivot should the right deal catch his eye.

Trevor Zegras trade rumors Anaheim Ducks

Zegras has struggled this season after a contract dispute, with only seven points in 20 games and he was also recently injured and is now expected to be out a while. This complicates matters for sure, however he’s expected to be back into the Ducks’ lineup before early March.

Zegras is signed through the 2025-26 season at $5.75 million and does not hold any trade protection. There’s already been some speculation that the Montreal Canadiens could have some trade interest so we’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out once Zegras returns to the lineup.

John Gibson

Another season full of trade rumors, goaltender John Gibson is an old pro at this. This year, however, it does feel different and the trade talks have amplified in a major way. Gibson has always been the ‘good goalie on a bad team’ type and while his save percentage isn’t as high this season (.904), he still has the makeup to be a true 1-A starter.

The Pittsburgh native is signed through the 2026-27 season at $6.4 million AAV and his trade clause protects him from 10 teams of his choice. So far the New Jersey Devils appear to be the favorites, as the Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs could also be dipping their toes into the goalie market ahead of March’s deadline.

Ilya Lyubushkin

The defense market isn’t filled with top-four options, but there are a number of depth pieces who could benefit playoff-bound teams and the rugged Lyubushkin is one of them. He plays the game tough, he’s not afraid to take the body and block shots, and as a #5 or #6, he’s well suited for success.

Ilya Lyubushkin upper deck 2023

Lyubushkin is a pending free agent who is owed $2.75 million and is a player that Verbeek can expect to retain some salary on, which will certainly increase the return to Anaheim. He hasn’t scored in 40 games this season, so don’t expect any offense, but he is an above-average penalty killer and a very stay-at-home type.

Lyubushkin was recently mentioned by Sportsnet as a trade candidate as their experts seeing only a fourth-round pick heading back to the Ducks in the deal. If Verbeek retains 50% salary, he should be able to pry away a mid-level prospect as well in the deal.

Adam Henrique

One of the best veteran forwards available this season, Henrique is all but certain to be moved by the Ducks. He’s versatile to be a strong 3C or play left wing and he’s known as being one of the smartest players in the league when it comes to hockey IQ.

Henrique is owed $5.8 million this season and holds a 10-team no-trade clause. So far in 39 games, he’s put up solid numbers with 21 points. He’s coming off a 22 goal in 62 game season a year ago. You’ll see Henrique’s name plastered all over everyone’s trade boards these days and rightfully so, he’s already been linked to the Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils and Maple Leafs. Seravalli had him ranked #7 on his trade board as the insider sees Henrique as a prime candidate to be moved after almost being traded last season before an injury dampened Verbeek’s plans.

The Ducks are going to be one of the busiest teams leading up to the trade deadline as Verbeek looks to do whatever he can to expedite a rebuild and set up his team for success. While all four of these players should be considered trade candidates ahead of March’s deadline, look for Henrique and Lyubushkin to surely be moved, with Gibson and Zegras more of the ‘potential’ category.

