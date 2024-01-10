Teams Reaching Out to Senators Regarding Jakob Chychrun Trade

Within a matter of weeks, the Ottawa Senators will find themselves at a crucial juncture as they examine their playoff chances, team makeup, and identify their core players. As they make tough decisions, one name that has generated considerable interest is Jakob Chychrun. That’s because teams are apparently reaching out to the Senators about the defenseman’s availability.

DailyFaceoff reports indicate that the Senators have been fielding inquiries about Chychrun. The team has not declared him off-limits, and discussions about the logjam on the left side of the defense, along with potential costly extensions for Chychrun, have surfaced.

With Jamie Drysdale gone in Anaheim, is Trevor Zegras next out the door for #NHLDucks?



Zegras joins first @DailyFaceoff Trade Targets ???? board of 2024 at No. 4.



Plus, #Sens Jakob Chychrun is generating interest as #GoSensGo examine their core.



Link: https://t.co/MLsogBvZ1l pic.twitter.com/HH3OTgxxxz — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 9, 2024

Acquired from the Arizona Coyotes just 10 months ago, Chychrun has made a significant impact this season with the Sens. With seven goals and 26 points in 36 games, he’s one of the bright spots on the roster. He’s on a friendly contract and locked in for a bit more term. Most teams wouldn’t trade a player like that, but the Senators have been nothing short of a major disappointment this season. They’ll probably be sellers at the deadline and Chychrun may fetch a nice return.

Can Chychrun Help This Young Core in Ottawa?

Opinions are not universal on the Senators’ apparent openness to trade Chychrun. Some are arguing that trading him would be a massive mistake. Still productive and relatively inexpensive, Chychrun’s value to the team is evident. In fact, some are suggesting the better play would be to trade Thomas Chabot. Moving Chabot’s $8 million deal opens up the necessary space to focus on extending Chychrun’s contract.

Even without a Chabot trade, there is an argument for keeping Chychrun. Ottawa’s new General Manager, Steve Staios inherited a number of contracts that were given out by ex-GM Pierre Dorion. Dorion has been criticized for overspending on a young core that is yet to fully prove its worth. Those decisions may still prove fruitful, but surrounding the core with veterans who can help seems pivotal. With the salary cap projected to increase by $4 million and the Senators shedding $5 million in dead cap space, there is room to accommodate Chychrun’s potential $8 million on a long-term deal after the upcoming season.

Jakob Chychrun Ottawa Senators trade

In the end, it might be all about the offers the Senators get. If teams are lining up and willing to send over considerable assets, it might be hard to turn away a solid opportunity.

The Senators Might Be Ready to Shake Things Up

In contemplating the move, Seravalli believes the Senators are ready to make significant changes, addressing the frustration surrounding the team’s underwhelming performance this season. While the potential return for Chychrun could mirror what they acquired him for, there’s an added emphasis on obtaining more experienced players to bolster the roster.

This is going to be an intriguing storyline to watch. If he truly becomes available, teams like Toronto, New Jersey, Florida, Winnipeg, Detroit (if they’re buyers) and others will probably kick tires.

Next: Ducks Explore Trevor Zegras Trade After Drysdale Deal [Report]