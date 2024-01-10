Ducks: 3 Potential Trade Destinations for Trevor Zegras

The Anaheim Ducks made headlines on Monday (Jan. 8), trading defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers for Cutter Gauthier. It was a shocking move, but the Ducks may not be done just yet. In his most recent Trade Targets board for Daily Faceoff, Frank Seravalli listed Trevor Zegras on it. TSN’s Darren Dreger later reported that the Ducks are not actively shopping for him, but they have explored a few trade destinations with some teams possibly interested.

While this does not mean that a Zegras trade is guaranteed, it certainly should raise some eyebrows. If the Ducks begin to seriously shop him leading up to the deadline, here are three teams who should be in the mix.

** One thing to consider here is that Trevor Zegras injured on Tuesday night. On Zegras’s left leg injury, Greg Cronin told reporters “He’s not doing good. He’ll be out for a while.” Mintyukov didn’t play the final three minutes after taking a hit from Michael McCarron.

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are one of the top teams in the NHL. Although this is true, they need to improve down the middle. Players like Ryan Johansen and Ross Colton have not been the answers for the 2C role this season, so it would make sense for the Avalanche to target a player like Zegras.

Trevor Zegras Anaheim Ducks UD

The Avalanche also are in a position to be buyers. They have both their 2024 and 2025 first-round picks and cap space available due to players like Gabriel Landeskog and Pavel Francouz being on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). As a result, don’t be surprised if they are keeping an eye on Zegras.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are another contender to watch in the Zegras sweepstakes. Similar to the Avalanche, they have been on the hunt for a top-six center. While the Bruins are having a strong season, adding a star like Zegras down the middle would make them better.

When looking at the Bruins’ roster, Zegras would work as a center in their top six. Yet, he also would be a great option at left wing on their top line with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha. However, the Bruins’ limited trading assets would make a move for Zegras difficult. It would likely need to include a top prospect like Matthew Poitras, along with other assets.

Montreal Canadiens

While the Montreal Canadiens are still rebuilding, they could certainly make a push for Zegras. At just 22 years old, he is still young enough to fit in nicely with a rebuilding team like the Canadiens. The Habs also have plenty of prospects and draft picks to work with to make a deal possible with the Ducks.

Adding a player like Zegras to their top six would be massive for the Canadiens. He could make real magic with star sniper Cole Caufield on his line. He would give the Canadiens another long-term star to work with on their power play. Because of this, there could be a match here between the player and the team.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Zegras. If the Ducks seriously shop him, these three teams and several others will express interest.

