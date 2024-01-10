Already labeled “aggressive buyers” heading into the NHL Trade Deadline, the Edmonton Oilers might have a lead on a defenseman they see as a good fit for a playoff push. Elliotte Friedman notes in a recent article that GM Ken Holland might have his eyes on Adam Boqvist.
Friedman writes:
Adam Boqvist: A 23-year-old, right-shot defenceman with top-10-pick pedigree? Yes, please. With the Columbus Blue Jackets going nowhere fast and the cap-friendly Boqvist due a raise in 2025, when he’ll be armed with arbitration rights, several teams — including the Edmonton Oilers — are keeping an eye on the Jackets’ young blueliner. GM Jarmo Kekalainen is feeling the heat. Will he be compelled to make a splash?
The Oilers are rolling right now, winners of seven straight and looking for eight against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. There’s no need to disrupt a winning formula right now, but down the line, Boqvist could be a good fit. A $2.6 million cap hit, if the Blue Jackets retain, the blueliner becomes an affordable option for the cap-strapped Oilers. Retaining 50% would bring him in at a prorated $1.3 million cap hit. The Oilers can swing that.
The question becomes, what does it cost?
Adam Boqvist is an Option for Oilers Under the Right Circumstances
A defenseman who can transition the puck well, he can also quarterback a power play. But, the Oilers don’t exactly need that the way Evan Bouchard has played this season. So too, he’s not an overly aggressive or physical defender. When push comes to shove in the playoffs, how will he handle the upped intensity of play? As a seventh and versatile defenseman, he offers great flexibility, but not if it costs the Oilers dearly.
Could there be a bigger trade available? Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been a healthy scratch for two games. If the Oilers could offload Jack Campbell as part of any trade, grabbing both Boqvist and Merzlikins is something they should take a closer look at.
