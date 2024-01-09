Ducks and Flyers Make Huge Trade: Jamie Drysdale for Cutter Gauthier

In a significant trade, the Anaheim Ducks have exchanged promising defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 2nd-round pick with the Philadelphia Flyers for Cutter Gauthier. The deal, confirmed by Ducks GM Pat Verbeek, reflects the team’s eagerness to secure Gauthier’s dynamic skill set, considering players of his caliber are rarely available.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, “Flyers GM Danny Briere has been working on this trade for months. Gauthier wouldn’t sign or talk with the Flyers, so they felt it was best to move on now.

TRADE: We have acquired left wing Cutter Gauthier from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.



“This is a trade we felt we needed to make as a player with Cutter’s dynamic skill set are not available often,’ said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. The GM emphasized the long-term vision for Gauthier, envisioning him as a high-end player capable of delivering in crucial moments. Expressing gratitude to Drysdale for his four years in Anaheim, Verbeek acknowledged the difficulty of parting ways with a player with such a promising future both on and off the ice.

Drysdale, 21, was chosen by the Ducks as the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Standing of 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 185 pounds, he has accumulated five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 10 games for Anaheim this season. Over his four seasons with the Ducks (2020-2024), he has notched 45 points (8 goals, 37 assists) in 123 games.

Despite missing most of the 2022-23 season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder, the right-shot blueliner achieved career highs in goals, assists, and points during the 2021-22 season. Drysdale, an adept rookie defenseman, made history by becoming the third defenseman ever to record multiple points in his NHL debut at age 18 or younger, and his inaugural NHL goal marked only the fourth time in NHL history that an 18-year-old scored a goal in their debut.

Cutter Gauthier,19, brings an impressive international track record, notably contributing to Team USA’s success in various tournaments. His standout performance at the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he led the team to a gold medal, earned him recognition as the Best Forward and a spot on the All-Star Team. Gauthier’s ability to produce points, serve as an alternate captain, and score crucial goals demonstrates his potential as a game-changer. He has yet to play in the NHL but has excelled in the NCAA.

This is a Blockbuster NHL Deal in Many Ways

This trade positions Gauthier as a valuable asset for the Ducks, while the Flyers secure the services of Jamie Drysdale, setting the stage for an intriguing shift in both teams’ dynamics. The Flyers, far more competitve than they thought they’d be this season appear to be adding pieces. Not only can Drysdale help now, but he’ll grow with the core.

Meanwhile, Gauthier has immense promise. His impact extended to previous tournaments, including the 2023 World Championship, where he ranked second in goals and recorded the most points by an under-20 player. The center depth in Anaheim is undeniably impressive. They now have Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier.

