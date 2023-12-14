Kuzmenko’s Future with the Canucks: Now What?

Andrei Kuzmenko’s stats for the two seasons with the Vancouver Canucks show a notable decline in production from the first season (2022-23) to the current season (2023-24). In the 2022-23 season, he played all 82 games and demonstrated impressive offensive capabilities with 39 goals and 35 assists, totaling 74 points. This performance showcased Kuzmenko as a significant offensive contributor for the team.

On Tuesday night, in a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Kuzmenko made a significant impact by scoring a power-play goal to tie the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally. This performance ended his four-game point drought. Despite recent struggles and head coach Rick Tocchet’s relegating him to the fourth line, Kuzmenko started to show increased involvement – at least in one game. He has accumulated five goals and 11 assists (for 16 points) and a plus-1 rating over 26 games this season.

However, over the entire 2023-24 season, Kuzmenko’s numbers have seen a decline in both goals and assists. After 26 games, he’s not close to the pace that he achieved last season when he put up 39 goals and added 35 assists (for 74 points) in 81 games as a rookie. The decrease in his offensive production raises concerns about his overall impact on the team’s scoring, especially given the high expectations set by his previous season.

Suddenly the Kuzmenko Contract Is an Issue

His play had gotten so bad that there were discussions about whether Kuzmenko had a future with the Canucks or whether the team should consider trading him. The fly in the ointment is that the team just signed a two-year contract extension with him in January 2023. That was well before Tocchet was hired. Now, if Kuzmenko is in the new coach’s doghouse, the team has an issue.

Canucks’ hockey analysts Mike Halford and Jason Brough recently chatted about the situation; and, both found it intriguing, to say the least. Now that the contract extension has taken place, this same contract has become complex. Within that contract, there is included a modified no-movement clause.

On the other hand, the bridge contract, which was sought by Kuzmenko’s camp, has turned on Kuzmenko himself. The contract was signed as a way to navigate through the NHL’s current flat salary cap environment. However, as the season progresses, Kuzmenko’s on-ice performance raises concerns both both sides.

Ironically, both sides will suffer in the short and the long term if Kuzmanko can’t up his production. Having scored only five goals and potentially not aligning with Coach Tocchet’s expectations is a double whammy.

Kuzmenko Becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent Before 2025-26

One major factor contributing to the dilemma is Kuzmenko’s status as an unrestricted free agent before the 2025-26 season begins. In the video, Halford and Brough discuss the challenge of negotiating a long-term contract in a flat cap environment and express their thoughts that Kuzmenko’s bridge deal might become an “elevator to nowhere.”

Kuzmenko’s struggles to adapt to his new coach’s system, especially given the success of other players who more closely adhere to the team’s style is an issue for Kuzmenko. It intensifies uncertainties about his long-term fit with the Canucks.

Given the Canuck’s strong start to the season and the outstanding performances of players who have embraced Tocchet’s system, the video raises the question: Is Kuzmenko’s contract sustainable in the long term? There’s a call for trading him; however, as these trade discussions begin, will the Canucks be in trouble with Kuzmenko?

If he continues to play as he did against the Lightning, all is good. However, if he truly is misaligned with the Canuck’s goals, his bridge contract won’t lead to a successful long-term partnership. If the team tries to trade, they might need to lose substantially to make the move. He’s just not scoring enough to be attractive (for his salary-cap hit) to another team.

Is Kuzmenko In a Temporary Slump, or Is It More Permanent?

The question is what Kuzmenko’s performance for the remainder of the season will look like. Are his current numbers indicative of a temporary slump or is this more of a sustained trend – downward?

If Kuzmenko can adapt and regain his scoring touch, he’ll see an improvement in his numbers as the season progresses. That will help everyone. However, if his scoring decline continues, the Canucks might face challenges. His contract would not be a very good one. The question is “Now What?”

