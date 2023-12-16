Canucks Trade Jack Studnicka to the San Jose Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks have announced a trade with the San Jose Sharks, sending 24-year-old center Jack Studnicka to San Jose in exchange for defenseman Nick Cicek and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Studnicka, who appeared in five games with the Canucks this season, recording one goal, also played nine games with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks, tallying one goal and seven points.
Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin expressed gratitude to Studnicka for his time with the team and welcomed the addition of Cicek as a depth defenseman for the Abbotsford squad. He noted:
“We would like to thank Jack for his time with the Vancouver Canucks. We wish him the best moving forward and are pleased to add another depth defenceman for Abbotsford to work with and develop.”
Originally with the Boston Bruins, Studnicka joined the Canucks in October of the previous season, playing a total of 47 games and scoring four goals and eight points. Despite a promising preseason, Studnicka faced tough competition for a roster spot in Vancouver, prompting the move to San Jose.
The Canucks Get Cicek and a Pick Back in the Deal
In exchange, the Canucks acquire Cicek, who played 16 games for the Sharks last season. He contributed four assists before November 30th. He spent the 2023-24 season so far with the San Jose Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the Sharks, recording a goal and two assists in 18 games.
Given the Canucks’ defensive depth, Cicek is likely to join the AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.
