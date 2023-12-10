Elias Pettersson played the role of Vancouver Canucks hero when he broke a tie 3-3 tie early in the third period to lead his team to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Thatcher Demko also helped the cause with 21 saves. As a result, the Canucks’ improved their season’s record to 18-9-1. Breaking the pattern of winning one and losing the next, this was the team’s second consecutive win.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet Happier With Improved Play

There were a few key moments for the team last night. Certainly, Pettersson was front and center. His offensive display included the already-noted, third-period game-winning goal. But he also added two assists. In total, he made a key impact on the game’s outcome.

However, Pettersson was not alone. The first line in general – including Sam Lafferty and Ilya Mikheyev – continued to play well. Both Lafferty and Mikheyev scored a goal and added an assist. As well, J.T. Miller (who’s working on a career season) also scored to contribute to the team’s well-rounded offensive effort against a desperate Hurricanes team.

In general, head coach Rick Tocchet was pleased with his team’s improved play during the last two games. He particularly emphasized the team’s faster pace and more cohesive play. Tocchet specifically praised the team’s style of play, calling out their increased speed, quick transitions, and more unified approach by both defense and forwards. This season’s new coach was more than satisfied with the team’s commitment to this more engaged playing style.

Elias Pettersson Had Another Standout Game

In last night’s game, Pettersson not only scored himself but also showed his playmaking skills by setting up goals for linemates Lafferty and Mikheyev during the first two periods. But his decisive third-period, wraparound goal was a thing of beauty. It was his fourth wraparound goal of the season.

Beyond his offense, Pettersson also played solid defense. He put up a plus-3 rating and also blocked two shots. The 25-year-old’s 200-foot game shows his importance to his team’s success. During a recent seven-game stretch, Pettersson has scored three goals and added six assists. On the season, he’s now collected 11 goals and added 26 assists (for 37 points and an impressive plus-9 rating) in 28 games.

While his teammates are also playing well (for example, teammate JT Miller is second in NHL scoring with 40 points), Pettersson has emerged as one of the cornerstones of the Canucks’ success this season.

Giving Props to Sam Lafferty’s Play

Sam Lafferty emerged as a huge contributor for the Canucks this season. In last night’s 4-3 victory, Lafferty showed his hockey IQ and versatility, making an impact in several ways to the team’s success. The 28-year-old forward opened the scoring in the first period with a goal. However, he also showed his playmaking skills by assisting on linemate Mikheyev’s goal in the second period.

Lafferty is all of us. pic.twitter.com/nsYVBPo4ZB — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 10, 2023

Promoted to the team’s top line, Lafferty has put up well-rounded performances night after night. He’s not just scoring, but he’s also contributed defensively. On the night, he ended with a plus-3 rating.

Over his last four games since earning a spot on the top line, Lafferty has put up five points. For the season, his statistics are both surprising and impressive. He now has 15 points coupled with an outstanding plus-15 rating over 28 games. This looks to be his best NHL season – ever!

