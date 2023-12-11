Canucks Not Signing Ethan Bear, Capitals Believed to Be Favorite

According to reporter Rick Dhaliwal, “The Canucks have been told they are out on UFA Ethan Bear.” Instead, the Washington Capitals are reportedly frontrunners to sign Bear due to a willingness to add term to contract.

Ethan Bear Canucks

The Capitals are aggressively pursuing the 26-year-old defenseman. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on 32 Thoughts on Monday, “I think it sounds like it’s gonna be Washington. It sounds like the Capitals are the team here. No 100 percent confirmation but there were a few teams that were in on Bear that pointed me in that direction.” He added, “Said they think Washington has been aggressive.”

Friedman explained that, unfortunately for Bear, his experience with short-term contracts came with risks. Last spring, an injury during the World Championships led to surgery, but a solid insurance policy protected him based on a three-million dollar contract. Teams believe the Capitals may offer more extended terms, providing Bear with additional security. Opting for their offer now could be advantageous compared to teams suggesting a deal now with potential adjustments in the summer. Given Bear’s past, seeking more security is entirely understandable.

The Capitals currently have eight defensemen on their active roster, and among them, Rasmus Sandin, Joel Edmundson, and Lucas Johansen don’t have contracts for the next season. Notably, the team’s three highest-paid defensemen, John Carlson, Nick Jensen, and Trevor van Riemsdyk, all play on the right side.

Ethan Bear Decision Might Not Come Today

Darren Dreger of TSN adds, “As @reporterchris reported on Insider Trading on Thursday, the Capitals are one of a couple of teams Ethan Bear’s agent Jason Davidson is talking contract with. Things are progressing, but a decision today is unlikely.”

The Canucks, Toronto Leafs, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins have shown interest as well.

