Canucks Not Signing Ethan Bear, Capitals Believed to Be Favorite

According to reporter Rick Dhaliwal, “The Canucks have been told they are out on UFA Ethan Bear.” Instead, the Washington Capitals are reportedly frontrunners to sign Bear due to a willingness to add term to contract.
The Capitals are aggressively pursuing the 26-year-old defenseman. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on 32 Thoughts on Monday, “I think it sounds like it’s gonna be Washington. It sounds like the Capitals are the team here. No 100 percent confirmation but there were a few teams that were in on Bear that pointed me in that direction.” He added, “Said they think Washington has been aggressive.”
Friedman explained that, unfortunately for Bear, his experience with short-term contracts came with risks. Last spring, an injury during the World Championships led to surgery, but a solid insurance policy protected him based on a three-million dollar contract. Teams believe the Capitals may offer more extended terms, providing Bear with additional security. Opting for their offer now could be advantageous compared to teams suggesting a deal now with potential adjustments in the summer. Given Bear’s past, seeking more security is entirely understandable.
The Capitals currently have eight defensemen on their active roster, and among them, Rasmus Sandin, Joel Edmundson, and Lucas Johansen don’t have contracts for the next season. Notably, the team’s three highest-paid defensemen, John Carlson, Nick Jensen, and Trevor van Riemsdyk, all play on the right side.
Ethan Bear Decision Might Not Come Today
Darren Dreger of TSN adds, “As @reporterchris reported on Insider Trading on Thursday, the Capitals are one of a couple of teams Ethan Bear’s agent Jason Davidson is talking contract with. Things are progressing, but a decision today is unlikely.”
The Canucks, Toronto Leafs, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins have shown interest as well.
Next: Oilers Scout Canadiens, Predators as Campbell Rumor Surfaces
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 37 mins ago
Are Bruins Looking at Patrick Maroon to Replace Milan Lucic?
There is speculation that the Boston Bruins might be looking at trading for Patrick...
-
NHL News/ 15 hours ago
Marner Could Have Maple Leafs “Against a Wall” If Nylander Exits
If the Toronto Maple Leafs can't secure an extension with William Nylander and lose...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Oilers Scout Canadiens, Predators as Campbell Rumor Surfaces
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly in Montreal to scout the Canadiens and Predators game....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Calvin Pickard Starts for Oilers in Critical Game vs. Devils
The Edmonton Oilers seek to extend their winning streak to seven games, this time...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers May Have to Bite the Bullet on a Warren Foegele Trade
It's not ideal, but if the Edmonton Oilers are stuck finding ways to land...
-
Featured/ 23 hours ago
Devils: 3 Trade Targets Who Could Help Fill-In for Dougie Hamilton
There are a few trade candidates who are available and could fill in for...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Dylan Larkin Takes Scary Headshot, Being Evaluated by Red Wings
Dylan Larkin took a scary shot to the head and neck in Saturday's game....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Evan Bouchard’s Point Streak Key Factor in Oilers Success
Evan Bouchard's offensive explosion is a big reason the Edmonton Oilers have won six...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve With Fractured Jaw
Boone Jenner sustained a fractured jaw in the team's recent win over the St....
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 days ago
Devils Being Linked as Possible Fit for Tyson Barrie Trade
The New Jersey Devils are looking to upgrade their defense with a trade and...
Pingback: Canucks Not Signing Ethan Bear, Capitals Believed to Be Favorite Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey