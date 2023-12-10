Teams Are Calling Canucks About Andrei Kuzmenko Trade

Elliotte Friedman has just reported that teams are calling the Vancouver Canucks and inquiring about the availability of forward Andrei Kuzmenko. He’s played under 15 minutes in his last few games and has been sat twice. Friedman said the Canucks are looking to clear cap room and teams know it. “Teams are asking what their plans are with this particular player.”
This hasn’t been a strong season for Kuzmenko who scored 39 goals for the Canucks last season. He’s got only four goals in 24 games. He’s added 11 assists for 15 points. That’s not terrible production, but if the Canucks are contemplating changes, there are likely teams who would take a chance on his final season at $5.5 million. (he’s signed for this and next season).
Contending teams should be all over this if the Canucks have decided something is amiss with Kuzmenko. Head coach Rick Tocchet was annoyed with questions about the forward recently. When asked this week about Andrei Kuzmenko only getting three shifts in the 3rd: “I’m tired of answering questions about him. We came back, it worked out…Kuzy’s gotta…he’s gotta forecheck, let’s start with that.”
There is a disconnect there.
With just one point in his last eight games, Kuzmenko faces the looming possibility of being a healthy scratch again, having already been benched for two games in late November. Although he boasted a 26.8% shooting percentage last season and seemingly scored at will, Kuzmenko is experiencing a significant decline, especially for a Canucks team leading the league in total goals.
There’s Still Time For Kuzmenko To Turn Things Around With Canucks
While Kuzmenko might rediscover his scoring prowess later in the season, Tocchet’s concerns about his game primarily revolve around defensive play rather than scoring ability. To secure a spot in the lineup, Kuzmenko may need to shift his focus away from scoring, presenting a challenging dilemma for fantasy roster decisions at this juncture.
With strong defense and a focus on two-way hockey, the expectation is that the rest of his game will come along.
Next: Rooting for Jesse Puljujarvi Free Agency to End Soon
6 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 15 hours ago
Dylan Larkin Takes Scary Headshot, Being Evaluated by Red Wings
Dylan Larkin took a scary shot to the head and neck in Saturday's game....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Evan Bouchard’s Point Streak Key Factor in Oilers Success
Evan Bouchard's offensive explosion is a big reason the Edmonton Oilers have won six...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve With Fractured Jaw
Boone Jenner sustained a fractured jaw in the team's recent win over the St....
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Devils Being Linked as Possible Fit for Tyson Barrie Trade
The New Jersey Devils are looking to upgrade their defense with a trade and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN’s Trade Bait Rankings List
TSN's Trade Bait Rankings List includes three players from the Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin,...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Two NHL Blue Line Quarterbacks on Trade Market: Who Moves First?
Both Tyson Barrie and Tony DeAngelo are on the trade block but it's not...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Delay Campbell Call-Up, Holland Reveals Plan for Goalie
The Edmonton Oilers had a plan for Jack Campbell. It has since changed, but...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Woll Down With Injury: Keefe Says Woll To Miss Time
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Jospeh Woll went down with an injury on Thursday night...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider Says There’s Pushback to Big Maple Leafs Trade Rumor
It is now being said that initial reports involving a link between the Flyers...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Sabres Said to Be “Sniffing Around” on Canadiens Goaltender
There are reports that the Buffalo Sabres are "Sniffing Around" on Canadiens goaltender Jake...
Pingback: Dylan Larkin Gets Scary Headshot, Being Evaluated by Red Wings
Pingback: Teams Are Calling Canucks About Andrei Kuzmenko Trade Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: Dylan Larkin Gets Scary Headshot, Being Evaluated by Red Wings - Click Sports News
Pingback: Dylan Larkin Gets Scary Headshot, Being Evaluated by Red Wings – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com
Pingback: Jesse Puljujarvi Joins Penguins on Free Agent PTO
Pingback: Adam Larsson of Kraken Being Targeted in Trade Talks