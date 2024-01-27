Three Reasons the Oilers Will Win the Pacific Division

As the NHL season progresses, the Edmonton Oilers have been a huge surprise. At first, it was for all the wrong reasons. More recently, however, it’s been for the right reasons. Since the hiring of new head coach Kris Knoblauch, the team has turned its season around. They are currently on an amazing 15-game winning streak and have emerged as a dominant force in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers have surged up the standings with that impressive winning streak. Now the discussions are, can that stellar play last?

Reasons Why the Oilers Can Continue Their Great Play

In a recent discussion on Follow The Money, Jeff Davis shed light on why the Oilers are more than just a fleeting success. They are a serious contender for the Pacific title. The following video digs deeply into why that is likely going to be the case for this turn-around team.

In the video below, the analysts offer three reasons to show why the Oilers are not only positioned to do well, they are also poised to clinch the division and make a significant impact in the postseason.

Why the Oilers Will Win the Pacific Division

The conversation offered three reasons why the Oilers should win the Pacific.

Reason One: The Oilers are Dominant in Five-on-Five Play

The Oilers’ recent surge in the Pacific Division can be attributed to their outstanding play in five-on-five situations. They are a different team than last season, where they heavily relied on their great power-play unit to punish opposition mistakes. This season, the Oilers have evolved into a well-rounded team.

Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid can lead his team.

Jeff Davis discusses this thoroughly. During the video, he emphasized the Oilers’ impressive five-on-five numbers. The proof of the pudding is that they rank second in the NHL for the percentage of expected goals since Christmas. This ability to excel during regular play has made the team a force in all aspects of the game. That’s one reason they are a serious contender for the Pacific title.

Reason Two: The Oilers Have Vastly Improved Defensive Numbers

Another factor in the Oilers’ resurgence has been their significantly improved defensive game. Davis highlighted their top-five rankings in expected goals allowed and high-danger chances allowed per 60 minutes. Again, all that improvement has come for Edmonton since the Christmas break.

The Oilers’ recent ability to, once they have taken a lead, shut down opponents allows them to thrive in close games. This solid defense has been a game-changer. The team’s defensive abilities, combined with their offensive firepower, position them as a well-rounded team. Suddenly, this team seems capable of sustaining its success.

Reason Three: The Oilers Have Solid Coaching and Strong Team Chemistry

With the solid coaching change this season, the Oilers have shown that they can take a strategic approach to the game. This new approach and the systems that ground it have resulted in an Oilers team that has maximized its potential. Knoblauch has instilled a mindset where the team can confidently take a lead and effectively close out games.

Kris Knoblauch Edmonton Oilers

Again, the proof of this change is how successful the team has been on the ice. You can’t win 15 games in a row without doing something right. This strategic shift has resulted in this remarkable winning streak. The bottom line is that the team has shown improved team chemistry and great teamwork. As Davis pointed out, the Oilers now can shut down games, even when facing deficits. They are both confident and cohesive on the ice.

Can the Oilers Win the Pacific Division?

In conclusion, the Oilers have had a surprising turn-around. They are now on a trajectory to win the Pacific Division and they have become perhaps the best team in the NHL. As the Oilers continue to emerge as a serious contender, it should be interesting to see what teams line up behind them as threats to oust them.

Can any other team beat them in the race for the Pacific title? The Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights have the best chances, but they’re not nearly as red-hot as the Oilers are. That could be tough.

