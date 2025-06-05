Oilers’ Jake Walman Goes Viral for Taunting Tomas Nosek

As one person on social media wrote, “‘You win with psychopaths like Walman on your roster’. The Edmonton Oilers are certainly hoping that’s true after Game 1’s overtime win where Leon Draisaitl scored on a power play following a Tomas Nosek delay of game penalty that caused Edmonton’s Jake Walman to taunt Nosek before the goal.

Walman is making waves online for his cold-blooded reaction to Nosek’s costly overtime mistake in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers’ defenseman panicked under pressure and cleared the puck over the glass. It was called a penalty, and Walman skated right up to Nosek and laughed in his face.

The cameras didn’t capture the entire sequence, but they did catch enough to show Walman kicking a player when he was down and trying to get in his head, before the Oilers ultimately capitalized on the mistake. It was the ultimate flex, considering the Oilers won the game. Some in Florida are also wondering if it will be locker room material to motivate the Panthers. Time will tell.

Was Walman’s Reaction Fair Game?

One viral X post called it “crazy stuff,” comparing Walman’s antics to a “psychotic TikTok influencer,” underscoring how theatrical his reaction was. It was later clarified that the poster wasn’t saying Walman wasn’t a good hockey player, but rather that his taunt had quickly become meme material, with fans reposting the moment across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit.

The Oilers probably don’t mind at all. Attitude and swagger help win championships. Every team needs to have a little bit of it, even if it might come across somewhat unsportsmanlike. Walman now has to be prepared for a response, as will the Oilers, and that’s part of playoff hockey.

The number of things that get said on the ice to get into another player’s kitchen mentally is par for the course when it comes to such a high level of competition with so much on the line. Nosek’s penalty handed Edmonton a golden opportunity, and Walman made sure his opponent felt the weight of that mistake. Over a potential seven-game series, one has to wonder how much Nosek will doubt himself in a similar moment, which is what the Oilers want.

Walman’s taunt may have delivered a psychological blow that could last throughout the series. It’s a small victory in the larger picture of the Stanley Cup Final, if true. It could also have meant little to Nosek, who might successfully shake it off without much concern.

