Oilers’ Defenseman Falls Just Outside Top 10 on Trade Bait Board

After Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer hinted that Brett Kulak might be the defenseman the team is considering moving to make an upgrade ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline (he didn’t say Kulak’s name), more rumors are surrounding the useful blueliner. It’s not clear if the Edmonton Oilers are open to the idea of a Kulak swap, but his name is showing up on trade bait boards.

While the club is clicking and have won 15 in a row, Kulak has been a part of the much-improved defense that has virtually shut down almost every team the Oilers have played this month. So, why would the Oilers contemplate moving him? It’s a matter of dollars and cents.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Kulak is the most likely trade chip the Oilers can use to get what they need. Not only would his contract be easier to move because he’d have value around the league, but he’s not expensive and Edmonton has a ready-to-go replacement.

Does a Kulak Deadline Trade Give the Oilers Cap Space and Provide an Opportunity?

Seravalli writes:

The Oilers like Kulak. The Stony Plain, Alta., native likes playing in Edmonton. Full stop. It’s just that if the Oilers are going to manufacture salary cap space to make a big trade deadline acquisition, Kulak might have to be the casualty.

He adds that forwards Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod have played well and aren’t likely to be moved. There’s also no one to come in and immediately fill their roles. Meanwhile, Kulak does not have any trade protection. “And swapping 22-year-old Philip Broberg with Kulak represents an immediate $2 million in savings on the cap,” Servalli explains.

Brett Kulak and Philip Broberg Oilers trade bait

Believing that Broberg might be ready to go, Seravalli cites that Broberg has played big minutes since going down to the AHL. He’s collected 14 points in 21 games. Frustrated that there’s no real path back to the NHL, some believe he’s ready to take the next step. Seravalli adds, “And we know the Oilers are willing to make tough deadline decisions (Tyson Barrie) to improve.”

One thing to remember is that Kulak is not only playing well now, he’s proven to have another level in the playoffs. This is a defenseman the team shouldn’t undervalue. Moreover, they may regret trading him, especially if Broberg isn’t ready to make that jump.

