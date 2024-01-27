3 Potential Trade Scenarios Involving Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine

The Columbus Blue Jackets are a team to watch leading up to the NHL’s trade deadline on March 8. Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen has been very candid suggesting the team is open to just about any trade scenario, which includes sniper Patrik Laine.

Laine’s stock has decreased significantly throughout the years and it appears another change of scenery is on the way. So far this season, Laine has recorded nine points in 18 games as he’s currently on the shelf with injury. If a trade materializes before the deadline this season, there’s zero doubt Kekalainen will be taking pennies on the dollar of what the Finnish forward once was worth. Laine hasn’t played more than 68 games in a season since 2018-19, then a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

“‘Listening’ is the catch word…”



In the @rayanddregs podcast, @rayferraro21 & @DarrenDreger discuss how the #CBJ are just ‘listening’ from other teams on unlikely trade names Patrik Laine & Ivan Provorov, and the risk of possibly making a move for them: https://t.co/3MKobAe8m1 pic.twitter.com/LMQxMdpsKw — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 26, 2024

Injuries, inconsistent production when healthy, and a lack of variety in his game, Laine is a very interesting trade candidate who could potentially catch fire in a new situation. Here are three trade scenarios to consider before this season’s deadline:

Nashville Predators

The Preds are an interesting team to watch as they have cap space, are looking to re-tool on the fly, and are basically open to any deal that makes sense for their franchise, not only for this season but beyond. There’s even been some chatter about being open to moving number one goalie Juuse Saros if the right deal comes across Barry Trotz’ desk. Laine would give Nashville another sniper for their top six, a team that could desperately use some more offense.

The Preds have $18 million currently in cap space, they have three second-round picks at the upcoming draft and some young talent who could catch Kekalainen’s eye. Columbus wouldn’t need to retain any salary in this potential deal so that should keep the asking price reasonable. Especially for a player who has lost a step and hasn’t produced when healthy this season. However, Laine’s been a point-a-game player the past two seasons so there’s no doubt Columbus will be reminding onlooking GMs.

Seattle Kraken

A team that struggles to score goals, the Kraken is set for their own re-tool. GM Ron Francis has been shopping a number of pending free agents and with all the no-trade protection on the roster, it’s not going to be easy. The Kraken’s re-tool could include some interest in Laine. Will be openness be mutual, hard to say as Laine holds a 10-team no-trade clause.

possible trade destinations for Patrik Laine

Seattle is just three points out of a Stanley Cup Playoff spot so Francis is going to be cautious on how much he wants to turn the dressing room upside down. Perhaps they look at Laine in the summer? The Kraken ranked 27th in the league in goals per game, so there’s little doubt Francis is looking for more offense in the coming weeks. If Laine is truly out there, there’ll be at least some initial conversations.

Anaheim Ducks

Ducks’ GM Pat Verbeek has made some very bold moves via trade and free agency so this isn’t out of his realm of possibilities. Laine would give the Ducks a proven scorer and someone who could compliment some of their young forwards very nicely. Troy Terry and Laine down the right side of the top six would be a solid setup.

Trevor Zegras straight up for Laine? It would be interesting to see if the two teams would have this move on their radar. Zegras’ name is out there and both teams have the cap space to make the deal work. Laine has trade protection; however, playing hockey in sunny California is likely on the menu considering he’s had to play in Winnipeg and Columbus.

Zegras is under contract through the 2025-26 season at $5.75 million and he does not have any trade protection. He’s never been close to a point-a-game player with the Ducks. For someone who has been overvalued in the past, perhaps a change of scenery to Columbus could help him reach his untapped potential.

Next: Oilers’ Defenseman Falls Just Outside Top 10 on Trade Bait Board