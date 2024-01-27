3 Potential Trade Scenarios Involving Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine

The Columbus Blue Jackets are a team to watch leading up to the NHL’s trade deadline on March 8. Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen has been very candid suggesting the team is open to just about any trade scenario, which includes sniper Patrik Laine.
Laine’s stock has decreased significantly throughout the years and it appears another change of scenery is on the way. So far this season, Laine has recorded nine points in 18 games as he’s currently on the shelf with injury. If a trade materializes before the deadline this season, there’s zero doubt Kekalainen will be taking pennies on the dollar of what the Finnish forward once was worth. Laine hasn’t played more than 68 games in a season since 2018-19, then a member of the Winnipeg Jets.
Injuries, inconsistent production when healthy, and a lack of variety in his game, Laine is a very interesting trade candidate who could potentially catch fire in a new situation. Here are three trade scenarios to consider before this season’s deadline:
Nashville Predators
The Preds are an interesting team to watch as they have cap space, are looking to re-tool on the fly, and are basically open to any deal that makes sense for their franchise, not only for this season but beyond. There’s even been some chatter about being open to moving number one goalie Juuse Saros if the right deal comes across Barry Trotz’ desk. Laine would give Nashville another sniper for their top six, a team that could desperately use some more offense.
The Preds have $18 million currently in cap space, they have three second-round picks at the upcoming draft and some young talent who could catch Kekalainen’s eye. Columbus wouldn’t need to retain any salary in this potential deal so that should keep the asking price reasonable. Especially for a player who has lost a step and hasn’t produced when healthy this season. However, Laine’s been a point-a-game player the past two seasons so there’s no doubt Columbus will be reminding onlooking GMs.
Seattle Kraken
A team that struggles to score goals, the Kraken is set for their own re-tool. GM Ron Francis has been shopping a number of pending free agents and with all the no-trade protection on the roster, it’s not going to be easy. The Kraken’s re-tool could include some interest in Laine. Will be openness be mutual, hard to say as Laine holds a 10-team no-trade clause.
Seattle is just three points out of a Stanley Cup Playoff spot so Francis is going to be cautious on how much he wants to turn the dressing room upside down. Perhaps they look at Laine in the summer? The Kraken ranked 27th in the league in goals per game, so there’s little doubt Francis is looking for more offense in the coming weeks. If Laine is truly out there, there’ll be at least some initial conversations.
Anaheim Ducks
Ducks’ GM Pat Verbeek has made some very bold moves via trade and free agency so this isn’t out of his realm of possibilities. Laine would give the Ducks a proven scorer and someone who could compliment some of their young forwards very nicely. Troy Terry and Laine down the right side of the top six would be a solid setup.
Trevor Zegras straight up for Laine? It would be interesting to see if the two teams would have this move on their radar. Zegras’ name is out there and both teams have the cap space to make the deal work. Laine has trade protection; however, playing hockey in sunny California is likely on the menu considering he’s had to play in Winnipeg and Columbus.
Zegras is under contract through the 2025-26 season at $5.75 million and he does not have any trade protection. He’s never been close to a point-a-game player with the Ducks. For someone who has been overvalued in the past, perhaps a change of scenery to Columbus could help him reach his untapped potential.
Next: Oilers’ Defenseman Falls Just Outside Top 10 on Trade Bait Board
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 19 hours ago
Avalanche Add Veteran Zach Parise on 1-Year, $825,000 Deal
The Colorado Avalanche sign experienced winger Zach Parise, adding depth and offensive spark to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Corey Perry Knows Where He’ll Be Playing Saturday for Oilers
Corey Perry will be making his debut for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Pickard Perfect, Picks Up Shutout as Oilers Win 15 Straight Games
Calvin Pickard was excellent in the Edmonton Oilers win and he might be earning...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Two Flames Players Claimed Off of NHL Waivers
The Calgary Flames have lost Adam Ruzicka and Nick DeSimone to waivers on Thursday....
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Nick Bonino To Be Placed On Waivers By NY Rangers
The New York Rangers will place veteran forward Nick Bonino on NHL waivers amidst...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Former NHLer, Now Analyst Keeps Picking Fights With Oilers Fans
Now saying the team isn't doing anything they shouldn't be doing on this win...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Utah Jazz Owners Seek NHL Expansion, Sparks Timing Questions
With incredibly convenient timing, the NHL has revealed NBA's Utah Jazz, have requested NHL...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Likely to Give Tavares The ‘Stamkos Treatment’
Rumors of a mid-range extension for John Tavares dismissed; Toronto might follow Stamkos's shorter-term...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Teams Dialing Up Oilers for Potential Philip Broberg Swap
Philip Broberg is eager for a chance to play in the NHL and teams...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 4 days ago
Arthur Kaliyev Future with Kings in Doubt Amid Healthy Scratches
LA Kings face turmoil as young forward Arthur Kaliyev seeks changes amidst repeated healthy...
Pingback: 3 Potential Trade Scenarios Involving Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey