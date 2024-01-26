Corey Perry Knows Where He’ll Be Playing Saturday for Oilers

In an eagerly awaited debut, veteran forward Corey Perry is set to join the Edmonton Oilers lineup on Saturday against the Nashville Predators. His addition will bring depth to an already formidable roster. Perry, after several days of practice with his new team, is slated to skate on the third line alongside young talents Dylan Holloway and Ryan McLeod.

"The transition so far has been seamless."



The Oilers’ head coach, Kris Knoblauch, expressed optimism about Perry’s readiness, stating, “It’s looking as if he’ll play tomorrow” after the team’s practice on Friday. Perry, known for his scoring touch and playoff experience, brings a wealth of skill to the Oilers’ forward lines. He talked about getting ready, the time he spent skating while away, and how this will be a different animal, but he feels good.

The synergy between Perry and his new linemates, Holloway and McLeod, appears promising. Holloway praised Perry as a legend, and Perry, when asked about the speed of his linemates, quipped, “That works.” Emphasizing their strengths, Perry noted their ability to retrieve the puck, while he aims to capitalize on scoring opportunities. He says he’s spoken to them a lot and they’re all just trying to get a feel for each other. “It’s a learning process,” he noted.

Oilers Looking to Extend Their Winning Streak

The Oilers, riding a 15-game winning streak, aim to secure their 16th consecutive victory on Saturday. This impressive feat could tie them with the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest winning streak in NHL history.

With the addition of Perry and the team’s dynamic lineup, anticipation is high as the Oilers look to make history. The Perry add will further solidify their position as a dominant force in the league. Hockey fans can expect an exciting matchup as Perry dons the Oilers jersey for the first time, adding an extra layer of intrigue to an already compelling season.

When asked what’s got him the most excited, he said “Playing hockey again” and “Doing what I love.” He noted he’s a kid in a candy shop.

