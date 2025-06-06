Oilers Make Key Decision with Lines Ahead of Game 2

Despite their elite chemistry and ability to take over games when paired together, the Edmonton Oilers will once again keep Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on separate lines for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

The decision, confirmed during the Oilers’ morning skate, mirrors the lineup used in Game 1—one that ultimately led to a dramatic 4–3 overtime win. McDavid and Draisaitl were split at even strength but still managed to connect on the game-winner during a power play in extra time, as Draisaitl buried the OT goal off a McDavid feed. Evander Kane called them “incredibly dynamic” when they are together, but admitted it’s required that other guys step up when they are on the same line. The Oilers have proven capable of doing so, but having a one-two punch down the middle is also a huge plus.

McDavid and Draisaitl Together Are Nearly Unstoppable

Their numbers together remain nearly untouchable. As per Meghan Chayka, the duo spent 19:21 on the ice together in Game 1 across all strengths, and in that time, they were utterly dominant. Together, they remain a lethal weapon, especially in high-pressure moments like overtime, where McDavid and Draisaitl continue to show why they are climbing the NHL’s all-time playoff scoring list at a historic pace.

Are McDavid and Draisaitl the NHL’s two top forwards?

Apart, they are also good, and they elevate the play of four other players around them, not just each other. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said, “I think it’s important when Leon is playing center. It spreads out our scoring a little bit and also gets him in the game a little bit more. He’s skating and involved.” He added, “It allows the rest of our team (to know) that they’ve got a role. They’ve got to play well, and we’re not just relying on this one line that’s going to do all the work.”

McDavid now has 159 playoff points in his career, while Draisaitl has 148. Those totals place them among the league’s all-time greats. Individually, their games make their linemates better, and it forces the Panthers to come with two sets of defense pairings as a shield. That limits the minutes the third pairing in Florida gets, which, over a long series, will be critical to the stamina of the Panthers’ blueliners.

Forward Balance Over Loading Up One Line

For that reason, among others, the Oilers are opting for balance over brute force by keeping their stars apart at even strength. The Oilers can always go to McDavid and Draisaitl at 5-v-5 if things aren’t going well, but if they can balance out the minutes, maintain and steady attack and possession across four lines, it’s the better long-term play.

It’s a calculated choice that’s been a big part of their 2025 playoff success to date. With McDavid and Draisaitl anchoring their own units, Edmonton forces opponents to contend with elite playmaking no matter which line is on the ice.

Even though the game was close and Florida had Edmonton on the ropes in the middle frame, Game 1 proved this works. The Oilers are sticking with it. If Game 2 goes sideways, head coach Kris Knoblauch can put his superstars together to mount a comeback or try to finish the job.

