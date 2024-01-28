Oilers Send Dylan Holloway to AHL Over All-Star Break

Following the Oilers’ triumphant 4-1 victory over Nashville on Saturday, Dylan Holloway has been strategically reassigned to Bakersfield during the team’s nine-day break. This move is part of the Oilers’ thoughtful approach to both provide the forward with valuable ice time and optimize their salary cap space.

Given Holloway’s waiver-exempt status, the decision allows the Oilers to save nearly $9,000 per day—a crucial aspect for a team operating near the salary cap, especially with the approaching trade deadline. It’s important to clarify that this move is not a demotion; rather, it reflects the team’s satisfaction with Holloway’s performance since his return from injury. Barring some unforeseen circumstances, it’s a given that he will return to the Oilers before their upcoming game against Vegas. This move also ensures Holloway stays in game shape with Bakersfield.

Holloway was on a line with Corey Perry and Ryan McLeod on Saturday and the trio showed early chemistry, a positive since Perry was playing his first game in an Oilers uniform. He recently said, “Confidence-wise, I feel pretty good right now and I just want to keep it going.”

Oilers Don’t Play Again Until February 6

The Oilers’ next game is scheduled for February 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights. During this period, Bakersfield will have three games, hosting the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday and embarking on a back-to-back series against the Texas Stars next Friday and Saturday.

This arrangement aligns with the Oilers’ commitment to keeping Holloway engaged and active, especially since he’s missed some time. He’ll come back in game shape, although missing the break and whatever a number of the guys on the team choose to do over the nine days is unfortunate.

