Oilers Now host and play-by-play radio voice of the Edmonton Oilers, Bob Stauffer highlighted a compelling statistic today, shedding light on the Edmonton Oilers’ remarkable success since the arrival of defenseman Mattias Ekholm from Nashville. In the 64 games Ekholm has played for the Oilers, he boasts eight goals, 24 assists, and an impressive plus-minus rating of +43. Averaging 20:55 per game, Ekholm has been a linchpin for the team, contributing significantly to their stellar record of 46-16-2 (.734) when he’s in the lineup. To say Ekholm is of value would be a dramatic understatement.
Ekholm’s impact extends beyond his individual stats, as his presence has notably influenced the performance of defenseman Evan Bouchard. The correlation between the Oilers’ early-season struggles and Ekholm’s nagging injury further underscores his value to the team. Ken Holland‘s astute move in acquiring Ekholm has been hailed as his best as the Oilers’ General Manager.
Can the Oilers Find Another “Ekholm Trade” by the Deadline?
Looking ahead, the focus shifts to two crucial moves in the Oilers’ strategy. The departure of Cody Ceci or Brett Kulak to improve the blue line might be the only way to find this season’s Ekholm. It took trading Tyson Barrie last year to land Ekholm. It will likely take moving a solid NHL defenseman to get an upgrade again.
Speculation abounds about the potential addition of a right-handed Ekholm, a move that could elevate the Oilers to legitimate contender status. Fans express optimism, drawing parallels to the impact of previous standout defensemen like Chris Pronger.
The significance of Ekholm’s +43 plus-minus rating is emphasized, challenging critics who dismiss the stat’s relevance. Fans argue that even during periods of high offensive production by stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, their overall plus-minus ratings were surprisingly modest, highlighting Ekholm’s unique contribution.
Praised as a great defenseman, Ekholm’s acquisition is regarded as a shrewd move by the Oilers, leaving fans hopeful for another top-tier defenseman to bolster their chances of winning the coveted Stanley Cup.
