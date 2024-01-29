Oilers’ CEO Hints Team Won’t Shy Away From Huge Deadline Deal

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Jeff Jackson, CEO of the Edmonton Oilers, shed light on the team’s strategies as the NHL trade deadline approaches. Saying the team is in a good spot and hinting there’s no need to make a big move, Jackson also hinted the Oilers aren’t shying away from one. The team just finished their pro scouting meetings and have identified a few areas for improvement, but they also like their depth at every position.
As per Jackson, the looming deadline presents a challenge as numerous teams remain in contention for the playoffs, causing a cautious approach for the Oilers. A team tight to the salary cap with bonus overages for next season to contend with, the Oilers are primed to act when suitable trade opportunities arise. Noting they are open to rentals or players with term, Jackson says the team is emphasizing the market on a case-by-case basis.
Perhaps more importantly, the Oilers know that a making a trade for the sake of a trade could be the wrong move. Jackson explained:
“We’re also cognizant of the fact that messing with chemistry on a team sometimes is a dangerous thing. But if you get the right pieces, and you do it the right way — as long as you’re getting better, and you’re not messing with culture — we feel confident that we can make a couple moves that would make us better.”
What Kind of Move Are the Oilers Willing to Make at the Deadline?
He added, “Anything is on the table. We’re not going to trade picks or randomly. They’re going to have to be ones that we are very sure about.” He said, “If we’re going to make a deal and move assets and picks, it’s going to be for somebody that we really, truly believe is going to make a difference on our team.”
Related: Oilers Eyeing Trade Deadline Moves: 7 Potential Targets Revealed
As for who or what that is, Jackson didn’t reveal his hand.
Addressing key areas, Jackson praised the goaltending unit, citing confidence in Calvin Pickard, Stuart Skinner, and Jack Campbell‘s performances. The team’s forward and defensive depth, as per Jackson, is in a good place, alleviating any immediate pressure to make significant roster changes.
The hint here seems to be that the Oilers will only add around the edges, or they’ll wait for a trade so obviously helpful that the team has no choice but to heavily consider it.
Team Chemistry is Important in All Areas of the Oilers
While maintaining openness to trades, including a big deal if the opportunity presents itself, the Oilers prioritize maintaining team chemistry and culture. Not only is this true on the ice, but within the executive team. Jackson stressed the collaborative decision-making process within the organization and highlighted the importance of working together to build the right roster. And, when it comes to that roster, not disrupting a successful formula for the sake of being active buyers.
In essence, the Oilers remain vigilant in exploring trade scenarios. As for what the Oilers are willing to give up to make the move they see as the right one, Jackson noted, “As we get closer and we narrow down what player or players we think can help, it’ll be case by case. We’ll see if we’re willing to give up the asset at the time.”
Next: Three Reasons the Oilers Will Win the Pacific Division
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 hours ago
Insider Notes a First-Round Pick for Flames’ Chris Tanev Unlikely
Is Chris Tanev worth a first-round pick at this season's NHL Trade Deadline? One...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Current Auction Offers Chance To Buy 15 Mint Gretzky Rookie Cards
In a stunning discovery, a Canadian family found 16 pristine boxes of 1979-80 OPC...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canucks Open to Uncomfortable Trade If Impact Player Available
The Vancouver Canucks don't want to move a high-end prospect or their first-round pick,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Send Dylan Holloway to AHL Over All-Star Break
Dylan Holloway is being sent down to the AHL over the All-Star break so...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Get 16th Straight Win, Perry Debuts, Draisaitl Hits 800
The Edmonton Oilers won their 16th straight game, Leon Draisaitl earned his 800th point...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Igor Shesterkin Struggles: Concerns Mount for Rangers
Shesterkin’s .899 save percentage raises questions about his form, leaving Rangers fans worried and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Unreal Stat Line for Mattias Ekholm Shows His Value to Oilers
One Oilers insider shed light on the Edmonton Oilers' success since the arrival of...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Avalanche Add Veteran Zach Parise on 1-Year, $825,000 Deal
The Colorado Avalanche sign experienced winger Zach Parise, adding depth and offensive spark to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Corey Perry Knows Where He’ll Be Playing Saturday for Oilers
Corey Perry will be making his debut for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Pickard Perfect, Picks Up Shutout as Oilers Win 15 Straight Games
Calvin Pickard was excellent in the Edmonton Oilers win and he might be earning...
Pingback: Canucks Eye Cap-Clearing Move, Blackhawks Fit for Kuzmenko
Pingback: Canucks Eye Cap-Clearing Move, Blackhawks Fit for Kuzmenko - Click Sports News