Oilers Get 16th Straight Win, Perry Debuts, Draisaitl Hits 800

In a game that offered a variety of storylines, the Edmonton Oilers triumphed over the Nashville Predators with a resounding 4-1 victory, marking their 16th consecutive win. This remarkable feat ties them with the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest winning streak in NHL history, trailing only behind the 1992-93 Penguins. The Oilers now have a chance to equal the record on February 6th when they face off against their rival, the Vegas Golden Knights. Also in the game, Leon Draisaitl potted his 800th point and Corey Perry made his Oilers debut.

SWEET 1⃣6⃣



The #Oilers defeat the Predators 4-1 at @RogersPlace for their 16th win in a row! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/DxFPJokEL3 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 27, 2024

Goaltender Stuart Skinner showcased a stellar performance with 29 saves, while the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Draisaitl once again stole the spotlight. McDavid had a four-point night with one goal and three assists, accumulating 25 points in the 16-game streak. Draisaitl notched a goal and two assists. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on the power play. Zach Hyman hustled to get the empty-net goal and pot his 30th of the 2023-24 campaign.

And, while the Predators deserve a lot of credit for pushing hard, the Oilers’ defensive prowess was highlighted by their 14th straight game limiting opponents to two goals or less.

Big Night For Draisaitl and Perry

In a momentous achievement, Leon Draisaitl reached the 800-point milestone in his NHL career during the game, making him the fourth-fastest player in Oilers history to achieve this feat. He joins the elite 800-point club behind legendary names like Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, and Jari Kurri.

8⃣0⃣0⃣



With a power play goal in the second period, Leon hit 800 points in his @NHL career! @LegacyHCYeg | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/pReNq4ynj2 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 27, 2024

Perry didn’t score or get on the scoresheet, but he looked dangerous at times, setting up Dylan Holloway with a great pass that Ryan McLeod almost converted. In time, Perry should find chemistry with his two linemates.

What Should the Oilers Do At the NHL Trade Deadline?

The Oilers’ winning spree has propelled them from 13th place in the West to an impressive 6th place. The team’s dominance raises questions about their playoff prospects and potential areas for improvement. Do they push in and add more? Or, are they good enough with only small improvements needed?

With McDavid’s offensive prowess and Skinner’s standout goaltending, attention turns to possible weaknesses, but it’s not clear where those are. Maybe a top-six winger or an additional depth defenseman. That said, the Oilers are deep and they’re finding ways to win in different ways.

It’s incredible how things have turned around for the Oilers since a tough start to the 2023-24 season. One more win and they set an NHL record.

Next: Three Reasons the Oilers Will Win the Pacific Division