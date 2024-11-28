Struggling Former Oiler Shares Sad Truth After Blackhawks Hat Trick

Taylor Hall isn’t going down without a fight. The former Edmonton Oilers forward, now a Chicago Blackhawks veteran, was recently scratched with no explanation other than needing more practice time to get up to speed.Inserted back into the lineup, on Wednesday night he scored a hat trick that powered the Chicago Blackhawks to a commanding 6-2 victory over the Dallas Stars.

The performance was especially meaningful given Hall’s recent struggles, including being made a healthy scratch—a decision he admitted was poorly communicated by head coach Luke Richardson.

For Hall, the hat trick was bittersweet. First, he knows it probably doesn’t change his status with the Blackhawks. They may not want to re-sign him at the end of the season and could potentially trade him at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. Second, he didn’t have anyone there to see his rebound performance.

“I wish I had my family here. I had no one here tonight. Yeah, it was cool. I scored a hat trick against the Hawks, and now I've scored one for them. So not a lot of guys in the league can say that.”



—Taylor Hall on his hat trick pic.twitter.com/wntA1BHz6a — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) November 28, 2024

Hall Had No One There To See His Big Game

“I wish I had my family here,” Hall said postgame, expressing mixed emotions about his standout performance. It was a big game and a statement night for the forward, but he would have loved to have shared it with people. The comments seem to hint that he’s struggling with his place on the team and in the lineup and, potentially, where he’s playing.

Admittedly, Hall didn’t say he was unhappy in Chicago, but previous reports suggest he knows the writing might be on the wall. “I’d love to stay and be part of this,” Hall noted a few weeks ago. “I’ve moved around quite a bit, maybe more than I would’ve liked, but it’s led me to some amazing experiences. I really like this team, the organization, and the group of guys we have. I think I can be a good piece for us as we keep growing.” Of course, this was all before he was scratched and not told why.

Would the Blackhawks Move Hall to His Old Team?

Daily Hive’s Preston Hodgkinson, explored the idea of a Hall reunion with the Edmonton Oilers. Hall’s ability to score in bunches begs the question: could a reunion with their former star be the key to boosting their depth? With five goals this season, Hall’s production would rank third among Edmonton forwards, trailing only Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. His speed and scoring ability are attributes the Oilers have been desperately searching for in their top-nine forward group.

Related: Oilers Dealing with “Real Horse-and-Cart” Skinner Dilemma

Few would have assumed scoring would be an issue for the Oilers this season, but it is. They’ve also been hit by some odd injuries, with Zach Hyman and Viktor Arvidsson going down of late.

As a pending unrestricted free agent, Hall could be a rental option for a team looking to make a playoff push. Chicago, a rebuilding franchise, likely won’t demand a steep price for the veteran winger and could potentially retain salary, as they have one slot left to do so.

Taylor Hall hat trick Blackhawks. Of interest to the Oilers?: photo courtesy Phillip Thompson video

If the Blackhawks aren’t keen on that idea, Hall’s $6 million cap hit poses a challenge for the cap-strapped Oilers team.

Who Would the Oilers Move in the Hall Deal?

It’s unlikely he would agree to a trade considering he signed to make the playoffs for the first time in his career, but one potential piece heading the other way could be Jeff Skinner. Things haven’t worked out as he might have liked in Edmonton thus far. With just four goals and seven points, he’s a $3 million cap hit. It’s the same number as a retained Hall would come back at.

Skinner’s no-movement clause means asking first.

Outside of that, the question about whether Hall would want to come back is a legitimate one. The management team is not the same as it once was, so there’s likely no bitterness there. But, Hall may have moved on and, while he was great friends with Connor McDavid, may have closed that chapter.

Next: Marner Pushes Back on Media: Give Your Head a Shake